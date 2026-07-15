Post Malone Tapped to Headline the World Cup Closing Ceremony

Post Malone is coming to the World Cup. FIFA just announced that the singer will headline its closing ceremony on Sunday, July 19.

Set to take place at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Posty’s performance will come 90 minutes before the final matchup of the Cup.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The biggest #FIFAWorldCup in history deserves the biggest send-off,” FIFA wrote in a post announcing the exciting news.

In a press release, FIFA President Gianni Infantino added, “At a time when sport, culture and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world’s attention turns to the two finalists.”

“We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds,” he added. “The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.”

Spain has already cashed its ticket to the final. They will face off against either England or Argentina based on the results of their July 15 match.

What to Know About the World Cup Final

Posty isn’t the only performer who will take the stage. Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and IShowSpeed are all set to perform, with Jennifer Hudson slated to sing the national anthem. Tom Cruise will also make a special appearance.

“Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament,” Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer – FIFA World Cup 2026, said in a press release.

Then, during halftime, Coldplay’s Chris Martin curated a can’t-miss spectacle, which will feature performances from Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Gustavo Dudamel, and BTS.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and soccer opportunities for children worldwide.

Photo by Maarten de Boer/NBC via Getty Images