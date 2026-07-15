“Stop, Dude. That’s Enough”: The Sound of Riley Green Breaking a Man’s Arm Will Forever Haunt You

Riley Green didn’t know his own strength during one bar encounter. During an appearance on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, the country singer recalled an arm wrestling contest that ended with a broken arm for his competitor.

“I broke a guy’s arm one time. Arm wrestling in Flora-Bama,” Green said. “I mean, I didn’t do it on purpose.”

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The moment happened when Green was in town for a show and decided to take a break when he stepped off the stage.

“I go over and the side, and these guys were like, ‘Hey, you’re a pretty big ol’ boy, let’s arm wrestle,’” he recalled. “For whatever reason, that’s what we grew up doing, my dad and his brother and all of them.”

After Green bested a few guys, his competitors tried to up the ante.

“They were like, ‘Man, we’re going to get somebody.’ They brought this dude over here. He’s probably 40 and he’s all jacked up,” Green said. “Somebody videoed it. His arm just snapped.”

The podcast found the video in question. As Green stated, the video shows the man’s arm snapping back during the matchup.

The clip was too much for the host, who exclaimed, “Stop, dude. That’s enough, man! Oh my God, dude.”

Riley Green casually mentions he broke a guy's arm wrestling at a bar…



They find the actual video and play it live



The sound is brutal



Theo: "Stop, dude. That's enough." pic.twitter.com/J3wVtFUlP9 — Danja (@0xDanja) July 15, 2026

What to Know About Riley Green

Currently, Green is on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. Next up, he’s set to play Green Bay, Wisconsin, on July 16. Stops in Utah, New Jersey, and more will follow, before Green wraps up the first leg of his trek on Aug. 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Green will host a second U.S. leg in the fall and winter, before he travels to Australia in March.

Amid his tour, Green is preparing for the release of his next LP, That’s Just Me, which is due out Sept. 18.

During an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Green opened up about what inspired many of the songs on his forthcoming album.

“Traveling the world and playing shows and people chanting your name is not reality. I’m writing songs that are about real things,” he said. “That’s what keeps my focus and sanity in a crazy, social media–driven world… I think that the biggest songs I’ve written are ones where I’m emotionally tied to the topic in some way.”

Photo by Jamie Schramm/Variety via Getty Images