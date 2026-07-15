“I’ve Been There Longer Than Everybody”: 88-Year-Old Country Legend Reflects on His Record-Long Grand Ole Opry Milestone

Bill Anderson has a lot to celebrate. On Wednesday, July 18, the 88-year-old will mark the 65th anniversary of the day he joined the Grand Ole Opry.

“It’ll be fun to think back on 65 years,” Anderson told Taste of Country. “That’s kind of a marker number, I guess, for a lot of things. People retire at 65, and heck, I’m just celebrating.”

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The country legend’s Opry tenure is the longest in history, though Anderson is not the group’s oldest living member. That distinction goes to Bobby Bare and Jeanne Pruett, both of whom are 91.

“In terms of longevity on the show, I’ve been there longer than everybody… that’s ever been a part of the show,” Anderson said. “So I’m very grateful for that, very thankful for it, and looking forward to celebrating.”

Celebrate he will with an Opry show on July 18. As for why the show’s not be held on the actual date of his anniversary, Anderson explained, “I was raised on the Opry on Saturday nights before they did all the weekday shows. I said, ‘Let’s celebrate it on the 18th.’”

Steve Dorff, Crystal Gayle, Lorrie Morgan, Uncle Kracker, Rhonda Vincent, The Isaacs, John Berry, and Opry Square Dancers will be among the performers for the special show.

Bill Anderson Discusses His Legacy

The Opry is largely the only time Anderson still takes the stage himself, as he retired from touring during the pandemic.

“Sleeping in my own bed every night, that’s kinda different,” he said. “I miss the fans and I miss the music and I miss the shows. I don’t miss the travel.”

With his big anniversary here, Anderson told the outlet that, when it comes to his legacy, he’d like to be remembered as a songwriter.

“I came here as a songwriter. That’s what brought me to town,” he said. “The whole artist thing just kind of happened on the heels of that.”

“People ask me a lot of the time, they say, ‘What do you think your legacy will be? What will you be remembered for?’” Anderson continued. “And if there’s anything, it’ll be the songs I’ve written. The songwriting part of it has certainly been a major part of everything I’ve done.”

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