“I Hate That Happened to Him”: Jason Aldean Calls Injured Country Star “Tough as a Pine Knot” Following Freak Accident

Not that long ago, Kane Brown shared an update with fans. But instead of it being a tour announcement or a new album, the country singer explained how he was struck in the head with a golf ball. Needing medical attention, the hitmaker left the hospital with nearly two dozen stitches. Considering himself extremely lucky that the ball didn’t do more damage, Brown received some much-needed support from none other than Jason Aldean.

Appearing on Country Countdown USA, Aldean discussed a range of topics, including his life on the road, his growing family, and how he has spent too much money on Pokémon cards. But when it came to Brown, it was his wife, Brittany, who told the singer about the incident. “My wife asked, ‘Did you hear Kane got hit by a golf ball?’ I didn’t realize how bad it was. It was like 150 miles an hour to the back of his ear. I figured one popped him on top of the head.”

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While concerned about his friend, Aldean decided to send a message to the singer. “I sent him a text right after that. I love Kane, I hate that happened to him, but he’s tough as a pine knot, so he’ll be fine.”

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Kane Brown Is Part Of The 40,000 Club

Without going into an extensive explanation, a “pine knot” is extremely tough. And it made sense that Aldean would label Brown a pine knot when the singer shared the news of his incident shortly after it happened.

Posting a picture of his bloody ear, Brown wrote, “They said it will probably get worse [the] next 48 hours, but I’m [alive] and that’s all that matters.”

Sadly, over the years, there have been more than a few fatal golf ball incidents. For an elderly man in California, he passed away after a golf ball struck him in the back of the head, causing a brain hemorrhage. Although able to leave the golf course, he died two days later.

Aside from deaths, Golf Digest reported that more than 40,000 golfers visit the emergency room each year for injuries sustained on the course. Although Brown added his name to that statistic, he was fortunate to escape with stitches and a concussion.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)