“Everything Makes So Much Sense Now”: Country Star Says Autism Diagnosis Brought Clarity to Her Life

With her father, Rob Schneider, an actor, and her mother, London King, a model, Elle King sought to create her own career in the entertainment industry. But instead of following in her father’s footsteps, she found her way to country music. Having released three studio albums, her last, Come Get Your Wife, hit the airwaves in 2023. Although the last few years have been somewhat difficult for the singer, King announced that she was recently diagnosed with autism.

When joining the cast for a reality show called Nation’s Dumbest, King used the moment to discuss her own life. It was back in May that she declared, “Good news is, I’m autistic.” Although fans rallied around the singer, offering her both love and support, King didn’t elaborate on the statement.

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But when speaking with reporters, King didn’t hold back, admitting, “I love games. I love game shows. I’m extremely competitive, and I love puzzles and everything. I actually found out right after the show that I’m autistic, and so I was like, ‘Everything makes so much sense now.’ But I didn’t even know.”

[RELATED: Elle King Revisits Infamous Dolly Parton Tribute: “I Never Want To Cry Like That Again”]

Elle King’s IQ Is Higher Than Most

Although taking part in the reality show, King was anything but dumb. Aside from her career in Nashville, the singer noted how she decided to take an IQ test. For most, the average IQ result is around 100. But when looking at her results, King walked away with a 132.

As for the future, King was making some lifestyle changes to better understand her autism. “I’ve had a lot of not my proudest moments, and so especially with my autism diagnosis, I am putting new kinds of safety barricades. And I just want to be around people that I feel safe around, and I just want to do things that bring me joy.”

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Set to premiere on July 15, Nation’s Dumbest is a new competition series that takes celebrities back to the days of summer school. Having to navigate challenges that test their knowledge and physical capabilities, the contestant will battle for the title of Nation’s Dumbest.

Don’t miss King on Fox’s newest reality competition, airing on July 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)