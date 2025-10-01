3 Kids of Famous Musicians Who Matched (Or Surpassed) the Success of Their Parents

Having a parent or parents who are famous musicians is a truly unimaginable experience. From these kids’ unique vantage points, they encounter some of the best and worst life has to offer. On the surface, it seems the plights this situation might entail are ones of high expectations and a lack of personal identity. And while we aren’t suggesting that parents of those children purposefully instill those problems, we are saying that they might be intrinsic parts of the relationship dynamic.

Many children with famous musicians as parents have decided to step outside the music business and make a name for themselves in other fields. Many have done the opposite, following in their parents’ footsteps by becoming performers. Here are three kids who matched or surpassed the success of their parents.

Miley Cyrus Earning the Role of Hannah Montana

It is common knowledge that Miley Cyrus is the daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus. After Miley Cyrus landed the role of Hannah Montana in the Disney television show of the same name in 2006, Billy Ray was no longer the only star in the family.

Roughly 20 years later, Miley Cyrus has far surpassed her father’s fame and widespread notoriety thanks to her 21 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hank Williams Jr. & “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight”

Hank Williams Jr. had quite the shadow to outshine, as his father was the most famous country musician of all time. Williams Jr. made a name for himself in the 70s with hits such as “Family Tradition” and “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound”. However, it wasn’t until 1984 that he matched the icon status of his late father.

In 1984, Williams Jr. released the American classic “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight”. It was a hit for Williams Jr., but what immortalized him was its use on Monday Night Football. After that, Hank Williams Jr. was swinging in the heaviest weight class alongside his father.

Jeff Buckley’s Release of “Hallelujah”

Jeff Buckley is the son of 60s folk songwriter Tim Buckley. His father is known for staples “Song To The Siren”, “Sing A Song For You”, and “Phantasmagoria In Two”. Buckley Sr.’s career was cut short in 1975 after he passed away from a drug overdose. Jeff Buckley was eight years old at the time.

Fast forward some years, and Jeff Buckley matched his father’s fame as well as amplified his legacy with the release of “Hallelujah”. Subsequently, Jeff Buckley became a household name, and Tim Buckley was and still is often referred to as the father of Jeff Buckley. Not the other way around. Regardless, they were both incredible musicians in their own right.

Photo by David Tonge/Getty Images