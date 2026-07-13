52 Years Ago Today, Olivia Newton-John Was No. 1 With the Album That Gave Elvis Presley His Final Released Recording

Released in May 1974, Olivia Newton-John’s fourth studio album, If You Love Me, Let Me Know, stirred up a good amount of controversy. This is not because of any offensive material or personal behavior, but because the LP received four CMA nods, including Album of the Year—the first nomination in that category from a non-American artist.

After the English-Australian singer beat out Loretta Lynn, Anne Murray, Dolly Parton, and Tanya Tucker for Female Vocalist of the Year at the esteemed country music awards ceremony, a group of artists—led by George Jones and then-wife Tammy Wynette—formed the Association of Country Entertainers. The group vowed to “preserve the identity of country music as a separate and distinct form of entertainment.”

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Despite the backlash she received from country artists, the country music charts told an entirely different story. On this day (July 13) in 1974, Olivia Newton-John’s If You Love Me, Let Me Know launched an eight-week reign at number one on the U.S. country albums chart.

The Album Gave Olivia Newton-John Her Only No. 1 Country Single

If You Love Me, Let Me Know was a formative album in Olivia Newton-John’s career. In addition to topping the country charts, it also became her first number-one entry on the Billboard 200 pop chart and her first million-selling LP in the United States.

Both the album’s singles saw the same commercial success. The title track climbed to number two on the country singles chart, marking the highest-charting country song of the Grease star’s musical career.

It also hit number five on the pop chart and number two on the Easy Listening chart.

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The follow-up single, “I Honestly Love You”, eclipsed its predecessor, giving Newton-John her first number-one single in the U.S.

Still regarded among her signature songs, “I Honestly Love You” also hit number one on the adult contemporary chart and number six on the country songs listing.

Billboard called the album the “best showcase yet of her all around abilities. The country material is here, but so are folky tunes, soft rock cuts and straight ballads.”

Not only did If You Love Me, Let Me Know prove to be a smash hit for Newton-John, the title track also handed two other music legends their own future hits.

Tina Turner recorded a version of the song for her debut solo album in 1974. Three years later, a recording of the track appeared on Elvis Presley’s 1977 live album Elvis in Concert and on the King’s final studio album, Moody Blue. “If You Love Me, Let Me Know” was the final released recording of Presley’s life.

She “Loved Country Music”

Following Olivia Newton-John’s death in August 2022 at age 73, several country music outlets retroactively considered the four-time Grammy winner’s role in the genre.

Saving Country Music viewed the relationship as a symbiotic one. Newton-John’s success in Nashville helped facilitate her rise in the United States, while her popularity opened up the genre to new audiences.

During a 2016 red carpet appearance at the 50th annual CMA Awards, Newton-John indeed professed her gratitude to country music.

[RELATED: The Story Behind the One Song Olivia Newton-John Wrote With Keith Urban]

“Country began my career,” she said. “It wasn’t something I actually had planned on. The first songs I recorded in England with an Australian-English producer were written by an Englishman, and they were hits in America on the country charts. So, I owe a lot to country music. And, I love country music, and I still listen to it all the time.”

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