56 Years Ago Today, Conway Twitty Was at No. 1 With the Song That Solidified His Place Among Country Music Royalty

On this day (June 17) in 1970, Conway Twitty was at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Hello Darlin’.” It spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1. Later, it became his signature song and first Platinum single. Twitty also opened all of his concerts with it, greeting his crowd with the smoldering, spoken opening line.

When Twitty began his recording career in the late 1950s, he was trying to be the next Elvis Presley. However, his rockabilly swagger only netted him a single chart-topper and two top ten hits on the Hot 100. After failing to find further success on the pop charts, he took a few years off and came back as a country singer.

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This wasn’t a case of a failed pop star who fell back on country music. Twitty was a lifelong fan of the genre and had written several country songs while still recording rock and roll. So, when he made the transition in 1966, he sounded like he belonged alongside the other stars of the era. Moreover, his singles quickly began climbing the country chart. By the end of the decade, he had notched three top 10 hits and three chart-toppers. That was only the beginning.

Owen Bradley Helped Conway Twitty with the Iconic Opening Line

Conway Twitty wrote “Hello Darlin’” and recorded it in 1969 at Bradley’s Barn in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Superstar producer Owen Bradley oversaw the session. He also helped Twitty perfect the line that would be synonymous with him for decades to come.

Initially, Twitty didn’t like the way the opening line sounded. No matter how he approached it, he was unsatisfied with the way he sang “Hello darlin’, it’s nice to see you.” Finally, Bradley suggested that he speak the opening line. The result was pure sonic magic.

The first few seconds of “Hello Darlin’” showcase so much of what made Conway Twitty one of the greatest singers in country music history. The smoldering sensuality in the spoken opening lines and the unforgettable vocal melody under the lyrics that follow immediately let fans know they were hearing a master at work.

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