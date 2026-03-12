3 Conway Twitty Hits That He Wrote by Himself

Most country songs are written by two or more people, a standard that began early in the genre’s history. But some songwriters are so talented, they can write songs by themself, including Conway Twitty, who is the sole writer on these three hits of his.

“Hello Darlin’”

One of Twitty’s most noteworthy songs, “Hello Darlin’” came out in 1970, as the title track of Twitty’s album released that same year. The song became a four-week No. 1 hit for Twitty.

Speaking the first line, “Hello Darlin’ says, “Hello, darlin’, nice to see you / It’s been a long time / You’re just as lovely as you used to be / How’s your new love? Are you happy? / Hope you’re doin’ fine / Just to know it means so much to me.“

“I’ve Already Loved You In My Mind”

In 1977, Twitty released I’ve Already Loved You In My Mind. A ten-track record, Twitty wrote eight of the ten songs by himself, including the title track.

The only single from the record, “I’ve Already Loved You In My Mind” is one of Twitty’s many No. 1 hits. The song says, “I thought I’ve never seen a girl like her in here before / And I could see her watchin’ me as I walk across the floor / I asked her if she’d like to dance when the band starts up again / She said, ‘I never danced with strangers, I don’t even know your name’ / I said, ‘We’re not exactly strangers, you and I / My thoughts were running wild and free as I watched you tonight / Just think about it and you’ll find / We’re not exactly strangers, I’ve already loved you in my mind.”

“You’ve Never Been This Far Before”

Out in 1973, “You’ve Never Been This Far Before” is the second single and title track of a record that also came out the same year.

A song with overt lyrics, “You’ve Never Been This Far Before” says, “I don’t know what I’m saying

as my trembling fingers touch forbidden places / I only know that I have waited for so long for the chance that we are taking / I don’t know and I don’t care / What made you tell him you don’t love him anymore / And as I taste your tender kisses / I can tell you’ve never been this far before.”

“You’ve Never Been This Far Before” is one of Twitty’s many No. 1 hits. But the success of the song is even more significant, since a lot of radio stations banned the song because of its explicit lyrics.

Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images