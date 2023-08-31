6 Partial Beatles Reunions

There was never an official Beatles reunion. There were, however, many pseudo-reunions scattered throughout their solo careers. Ringo Starr proved just how innocuous he is by adding a drum line to many of his ex-bandmates tunes. Elsewhere, two or more Beatles would bury the hatchet and get into the studio together for a bout of music magic.

Below, are six partial Beatles reunions created after their breakup in the ’70s.

1. “When We Was Fab” (George Harrison and Ringo Starr)

George Harrison delivers a pastiche of his time with the Beatles in “When We Was Fab.” Also featured on the recording is Ringo Starr and his unmistakable syncopation. The production calls to mind the Beatles warbly, psychedelic era. Long time ago when we was fab / But it’s all over now, baby blue, Harrison sings in the final chorus.

2. “Beware of Darkness” (George Harrison and Ringo Starr)

Harrison and Starr once again teamed up on “Beware of Darkness” on Harrison’s seminal All Things Must Pass. In the track, Harrison warns the listener against letting any corrupt forces derail their purpose in life: Beware of greedy leaders / They take you where you should not go. Grounding Harrison’s musings are soft drums from Starr. Their collaboration proves just how in tune they were with one another.

3. “I Found Out” (John Lennon and Ringo Starr)

John Lennon rebukes religious leaders in “I Found Out.” Despite being heavily engrained in that world for most of the ’60s, Lennon blasts the search for enlightenment aside with a frenzy of distorted guitar. Starr, the most amicable Beatle it seems, hops behind the toms on this track. While Starr is hammering down on his drum set, Lennon is spitting out tirades: Old Hare Krishna got nothing on you / Just keep you crazy with nothing to do / Keep you occupied with pie in the sky / There ain’t no guru who can see through your eyes.

4. “I’m the Greatest” (Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon)

Harrison returned Starr’s many favors on “I’m the Greatest.” The guitarist lends his skills to this playful track while Starr sings, I’m gonna be the greatest in this world / In the next world and in any world. This “reunion” is made all the more special given that John Lennon penned the track.

5. “Photograph” (Ringo Starr and George Harrison)

“Photograph” is one of two U.S. No. 1 tracks Ringo Starr has earned throughout his solo career. Harrison adds an enticing guitar tone to the track while Starr sings wistfully about a broken heart: All I got is a photograph / And I realize you’re not coming back anymore.

6. “All Those Years Ago” (George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Paul McCartney)

One of the most famous “Threetles” moments came in 1981, following the murder of Lennon. Harrison originally wrote “All Those Years Ago” for Starr, but ultimately scrapped his demo. After Lennon was shot, Harrison must have felt compelled to include his former bandmates in a tribute of sorts. He kept Starr’s drum line intact and McCartney had a healthy dose of backing vocals.

