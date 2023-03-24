6 Songs Taylor Swift Should Bring Out For The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is a few shows into her Eras tour. The setlists so far have not disappointed Swift’s thesis for the tour – to highlight the best and brightest of her 10 studio albums.

That would be a tough task for any artist, let alone someone with as many hits as Swift. Inevitably, there are few fan-favorite tracks that didn’t make the cut. We’ve chosen 6 songs that we think Swift should bring out for future setlists along the trek. Check out our picks, below.

1. “The Way I Loved You” (Fearless)

We’re starting off strong with “The Way I Loved You.” This song hits hard. Though it’s an ode to a toxic relationship, you can’t help but scream along to this chorus. It’s a long-time fan favorite that got even more traction after it appeared in the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty. We know the crowd would appreciate this addition to the setlist.

2. “The Best Day” (Fearless)

While a concert has to have its high points—few people want three hours of downers—throwing in the odd ballad or two can help to make a show more dynamic. Notably absent from the list of ballads Swift has included in her Eras shows so far, is perhaps her most enduring offering ever, “The Best Day.” There wouldn’t be a dry eye in the crowd if Swift were to dig this one up.

3. “Dear John” (Speak Now)

All signs are pointing to Speak Now becoming the latest album to be re-recorded by Swift. If that theory comes true, we will soon be gifted an updated version of the mother of all break-up songs, “Dear John.” If Swifties love anything, it’s digging into the stories behind the pop icon’s songs. Swift typically likes to code the messages in her songs, but she leaves little up for interpretation in “Dear John,” making it fodder for the investigative Swifties. It’s been a while since Swift has performed this one live. It’s high time she brings it back out—especially given the long-awaited release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

4. “All You Had To Do Was Stay” (1989)

1989 has no shortage of glittery pop hits. Swift hits the high points of the blockbuster album in the setlist, pulling out singles like “Blank Space,” “Style” and “Bad Blood.” While those songs no doubt get the crowd on their feet, we think “All You Had To Do Was Stay” would be a fantastic addition to the 1989 section of the stacked show. “All You Had To Do Was Stay” is an anthem if there ever were one. An earworm chorus. A tinge of heartbreak. What more could you want?

5. “no body, no crime” (Evermore)

If there’s one thing Swift loves, it’s bringing out a special guest. Her tours are usually stacked with support acts that could be headliners in their own right. The Eras Tour sees Haim join Swift for a few dates towards the end of the trek.

On Evermore, Swift joined forces with the sisters for “no body, no crime,” a “Goodbye Earl” type song about solving infidelity with murder. It’s all but confirmed that the trio will come back out during Swift’s set to perform the song, but we’d like to reiterate our support of that coming to fruition.

6. “cowboy like me” (Evermore)

Lastly, we’ve seen several fans begging for “cowboy like me” to be included in the Eras set and we couldn’t agree more. This western-flavored hit harkens back to the early days of Swift’s career when she was still donning cowboy boots and singing with a twang. She updates the song with the prosaic lyrics that are the hallmark of Evermore. Given that Swift holds the tension between her first few albums and her new sonic direction with this track, it only makes sense it should make an appearance on at least one stop of this tour.

