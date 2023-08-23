6 Songs You Didn’t Know Beyoncé Wrote for Destiny’s Child

Before she was a one-name superstar, Beyoncé came up in the girl group Destiny’s Child. The Houston-born artist released the group’s debut self-titled album in 1998. After that came four more LPs, including the group’s last in 2004 with Destiny Fulfilled.

Videos by American Songwriter

Of course, since then, Beyoncé has become the definition of a household name. Today, she is known and beloved by grandmothers and kindergartens alike. But while fans love what the artist can do on the microphone or onstage, some may not know that Beyoncé wrote and co-wrote a number of songs in her life, including several of Destiny’s Child’s biggest hits. Below, we dive into six of those songs.

[RELATED: 5 Albums You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Aaron Dessner]

1. “Bug a Boo”

Written by Beyoncé, Kevin Briggs, Kandi Burruss, LeToya, LaTavia Roberson, Kelly Rowland

From the group’s sophomore album, The Writing’s on the Wall, which was released in 1999, this song was written when Destiny’s Child was still a quartet, featuring Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. In the end, the track is all about unwanted attention. The lyrics tell the story of someone who wishes to be left alone. On the track, the group sings,

You make me wanna throw my pager out the window

Tell MCI to cut the phone poles

Break my lease so I can move

‘Cause you a bug a boo, a bug a boo (bug a boo)

I wanna put your number on the call block

Have AOL make my email stop

‘Cause you a bug a boo (bug a boo)

You buggin’ what? You buggin’ who? You buggin’ me (bug a boo)

And don’t you see it ain’t cool? (Bug a boo)

2. “Bootylicious”

Written by Beyoncé, Rob Fusari, Falonte Moore

One of Destiny’s Child’s most famous songs, this track comes from the group’s third album, Survivor. It also features a sample of the 1981 Stevie Nicks song, “Edge of Seventeen.” By now, Destiny’s Child was a trio, featuring Queen B, Rowland and Michelle Williams. “Bootylicious” was Destiny’s Child’s final Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song. The titular term became so ubiquitous after this song that the word “bootylicious” was added to the Oxford Dictionary. Sings Beyoncé on the bouncy hook,

I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly

I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly

I don’t think you’re ready for this

‘Cause my body too bootylicious for ya, babe

3. “Survivor”

Written by Beyoncé, Anthony Dent, Mathew Knowles

Also from the 2001 album of the same name, “Survivor” was written by Queen B, Anthony Dent and Beyoncé’s father and former manager, Mathew Knowles. The track hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also garnered Desinty’s Child with a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Over violins and fast, percussive drums, Beyoncé sings about perseverance and growing past certain people in her life, offering,

Now that you’re out of my life

I’m so much better

You thought that I’d be weak without you

But I’m stronger

You thought that I’d be broke without you

But I’m richer

You thought that I’d be sad without you

I laugh harder

4. “Say My Name”

Written by Fred Jerkins III, LaShawn Daniels, Beyoncé, LeToya, LaTavia Roberson, Rodney Jerkins, Kelly Rowland

To her credit, Beyoncé has many famous songs. But few have reached the levels of “Say My Name,” a track that seemed ubiquitous around the turn of the century when the song was released. Officially out on the 1999 album, The Writing’s on the Wall, this track garnered Destiny’s Child two Grammy Awards. One for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and the other for Best R&B Song. It also was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. On it, Beyoncé sings of perceived infidelity,

Say my name, say my name

If no one is around you

Say baby I love you

If you ain’t runnin’ game

Say my name, say my name

You actin’ kinda shady

Ain’t callin’ me baby

Why the sudden change

Say my name, say my name

If no one is around you

Say baby I love you

If you ain’t runnin’ game

Say my name, say my name

You actin’ kinda shady

Ain’t callin’ me baby

Better say my name

5. “Bills, Bills, Bills”

Written by Beyoncé, Kevin Briggs, Kandi Burruss, LeToya, Kelly Rowland

Also from the 1999 album, The Writing’s on the Wall, this song created the term “automobills.” The track, which is all about needing financial support, was another famed song from Destiny’s Child. The song was also the group’s first No. 1 single. On the catchy number, Beyoncé sings,

At first we started out real cool

Taking me places I ain’t never been

But now, you’re getting comfortable

Ain’t doing those things you did no more

You’re slowly making me pay for things

Your money should be handling

6. “Jumpin’ Jumpin'”

Written by Beyoncé, Chad Elliott, Rufus Moore, Jovonn Alexander

This song from the 1999 album hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and it’s all about having fun. Girls night! It became an iconic song in the late ’90s and one everyone got hyped to on the dance floor in the best clubs. As dancers sweat, they heard, Beyoncé offer,

Ladies, leave your man at home

The club is full of ballers and their pockets full grown

And all you fellas, leave your girl with her friends

‘Cause it’s eleven thirty and the club is jumpin’, jumpin’

Though he say he got a girl

Yeah, it’s true, you got a man

But the party ain’t gon’ stop

So let’s make it hot, hot

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood