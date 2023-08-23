The Meaning Behind “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath

It features one of the most indelible opening riffs in heavy metal history, and the memorable riffs just keep coming throughout the song. The opening line of I am Iron Man, sung in a voice that sounds as if it was in the midst of gargling with hedge clippers, has also etched an indelible place in music history.

For nearly six minutes, Ozzy Osbourne bellows with deranged intensity about vengeance and destruction, while bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward raise the tempo from a sludgy stomp to a breathless chase scene, one where all innocent bystanders seemed destined to be caught and mangled. But just what the heck is going on in Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man?” How did this iconic heavy metal track come to be? And was it Tony Stark himself who inspired the thing? Let’s answer all those questions, by first examining the four men who created this anthem of annihilation.

The Return of the Sabbath

Black Sabbath rose in 1968 from the ashes of other British groups that never quite gelled. At one point, they were called the Polka Tulk Blues Band (can you imagine If that had stuck?) and they went through a few other names before they chose one that suited the tenor of the music they were making. Thanks to Iommi’s incredibly heavy style of guitar playing (in part caused by the tips of two fingers on his fret hand being severed in a factory accident), the sinister bend in Osbourne’s voice, and Butler’s wish to write lyrics 180 degrees away from the flower power vibes popular at the time, their originals sounded like horror movies in miniature.

Such a formula seemed like a recipe for cult status at best. When their self-titled debut, recorded in just two days in the studio, was released in 1970, critics were generally appalled, but the album sold incredibly well. Having struck a chord with a fan base who grooved to the band’s instrumental virtuosity and fury as well as their less-than-sunny take on the world, the Black Sabbath were hustled back into the studio to record a follow-up to their debut.

The old adage about sophomore slumps in music claims that you have a lifetime to write your debut and less than a year to write your second album. That time frame certainly applied to Black Sabbath, who had exhausted the songs they used in their live shows on the debut. As a result, they were forced to write much of their second album Paranoid, which was recorded over three days in June 1970 and released in the UK three months later, on the fly in the studio.

Luckily, they were at the peak of their creative powers. Iommi seemed to pull riffs from the air that would become the basis for heavy metal evergreens like “Paranoid,” “War Pigs,” and, of course, “Iron Man.” The band would then take off into improvisational jams until the song structure was hammered mercilessly into shape. Butler hastily wrote probing lyrics that played off the ominous feel of the music.

Paranoid did even better than its predecessor, reaching No. 1 on the UK album charts. At the time, that success was largely driven by the title track, which was a Top 10 single. But over the years, “Iron Man” has grown in popularity to the point where it’s the song that most casual fans know of the band.

What’s the Meaning of “Iron Man?”

How the song was first initiated differs depending on which interview you hear or whose memoir you read. Iommi has said that the elongated, bent, two-note riff, in conjunction with Ward’s thumping bass drum, was meant to evoke someone sneaking up behind another person and that Osbourne, upon hearing this, envisioned an “iron bloke” walking around. By contrast, Butler has stated that Osbourne imagined writing a song about such a character first and that the song was composed from that jumping-off point.

In any case, one thing is for sure: The song has nothing to do with the Marvel Comics character that has since risen to new levels of popularity thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal in a slew of movies. At the time the song was written, Iron Man was somewhat of a secondary character known mostly by comic book aficionados and not a universal pop culture icon. Lyricist Geezer Butler grew up in a very religious family and wasn’t allowed to buy comic books. Hence, the song title is just a coincidence and the song itself has nothing to do with Tony Stark or his alter ego.

Instead, Butler imagined a sci-fi story about a time traveler who comes back from the future to help society, but who is instead feared and mocked because of how he’s been transformed into an iron creature during his journey. Maybe the reason that the song confuses folks is that Butler sort of buried the lead. It’s not until the song’s third verse that the backstory is mentioned:

He was turned to steel

In the great magnetic field

When he travelled time

For the future of mankind.

The song also contains subtle digs at an overriding lack of empathy in society: We’ll just pass him here/Why should we even care? and Nobody wants him/They just turn their heads. Perhaps that’s why, by the end of the song, it’s understandable if you’re rooting for the Iron Man as he wreaks terrible havoc:

Heavy boots of lead

Fills his victims full of dread

Running as fast as they can

Iron Man lives again.

Due to the force of the music, it’s understandable if some of these meanings get a bit lost. As a purely sonic construct, “Iron Man” is a powerhouse, as intense and pummeling as the title character acts within the song. But its lasting impact on heavy metal and music also rests on the deeper ideas lurking underneath the surface.

And let’s face it: Ozzy’s mutated voice warning, “I am Iron Man” never stops being cool.

