Kelly Rowland Has No Time for Beyoncé Questions in Awkward Interview Moment

Singer and actress Kelly Rowland is sick of answering questions about former Destiny’s Child girl-group-mate Beyoncé. We can’t really blame her. Imagine carving out a career for yourself and all anyone wants to ask you about is what your old coworker is doing.

That being said, there have been some signs that the former members of Destiny’s Child are gearing up for a reunion. However, none of the former members of the multi-platinum girl group have confirmed anything.

Rowland’s been taking it with grace, but she recently set some firm boundaries with an interviewer. She was recently on The Big Tigger Morning Show with Jazzy McBee to promote her upcoming film Mea Culpa. During the interview, host Big Tigger decided to ask how the singer and actress felt about Beyoncé’s newest country-inspired tracks. This led to questions about a potential Destiny’s Child reunion, and Rowland wasn’t having it.

“I’m Here to Talk About Mea Culpa,” Said Kelly Rowland

“Your sis just dropped a whole new couple of songs, and it’s my understanding that Renaissance II may or may not be country-based,” Big Tigger asked after asking Rowland a handful of questions about her movie. “And then there’s a rumor going around that Renaissance III may be either rock-based or a DC [Destiny’s Child] reunion.”

“That is her business to talk about,” the Grammy Award-winner politely responded.

“And I know that you all are tired of answering those questions,” co-host Jazzy McBee quipped. “But fans like me for the Destiny’s Child reunion, and when y’all took that picture, it got me really excited in my feelings.”

“I know, but just ask them,” the Mea Culpa actress responded. “I’m here talking about Mea Culpa, out February 23, and that’s what I’m most excited about right now. I think that’s that.”

That much is very clear. Rowland’s film Mea Culpa is a legal thriller directed by Tyler Perry. Rowland stars in the film, which is set for release today on streaming service Netflix.

