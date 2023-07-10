6 Songs You Didn’t Know Charlie Watts Wrote for the Rolling Stones

While he passed away at age 80 on August 24, 2021, Charlie Watts did not live an uneventful life. Quite the contrary. The drummer joined the Rolling Stones, linking up with buddies Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, in 1963 and he played, recorded, and toured with the band until his passing.

But while Richards and Jagger did a lot of the songwriting, especially in the early days, Watts was also responsible for penning some songs. To wit, here below are six songs that Watts helped write for the iconic British-born blues-rock band in its salad days of the early 1960s.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into these six songs you likely didn’t know the London-born Charlie Watts wrote for the Rolling Stones.

1. “Play With Fire”

Written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

Strangely, “Play With Fire” is credited to the full band but only Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are on the song. From 1963-65, the band used the collective fake name Nanker Phelge when the entire band wrote the track. The song, released as the B-side to the hit single “The Last Time,” was later included on the band’s 1965 album, Out of Our Heads. The song was tracked in early 1965 when the band recorded with Phil Spector.

Well you’ve got your diamonds

And you’ve got your pretty clothes

And the chauffeur drives your car

You let everybody know

But don’t play with me

‘Cause you’re playing with fire

Your mother she’s an heiress

Owns a block in Saint John’s Wood

And your father’d be there with her

If he only could

But don’t play with me

‘Cause you’re playing with fire

2. “Little By Little”

Written by Phil Spector, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, Ian Stewart

Released as the B-side to the band’s rendition of the song “Not Fade Away,” “Little By Little” ended up on the 1964 debut self-titled record from the band. Originally, recorded with Phil Spector, it was also credited to their collective pseudonym, Nanker Phelge.

Tried to trail you last night, baby

Trail you in my car

Girl, I was afraid

Of what I was looking for

Yeah, little by little by

I’m losing my love for you

Yeah, little by little by

Found out you was untrue

3. “2120 South Michigan Avenue”

Written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

Credited to Nanker Phelge, this instrumental song first appeared on The Rolling Stones’ second EP, Five by Five. Later, it was released on the band’s second U.S. album, 12 X 5, in 1964. According to the band’s early bassist Bill Wyman, he started a riff on the bass and the rest of the band jumped in on a jam.

4. “Stoned”

Written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

Released in 1963 as the B-side to the Rolling Stones’ rendition of the song, “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Stoned” was the first-ever to be credited to the band’s fake collective name, Nanker Phelge. It’s also considered one of the band’s first—if not the first—original composition.

Stoned

Out of my mind

Here I go

Ah, yeah

Where am I at?

Ah

Yeah, yeah

5. “Empty Heart”

Written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts

From the group’s second EP, Five by Five, released in 1964, “Empty Heart” talks about loneliness and sadness. Over some belting harmonica, Jagger sings his heart out, wanting love, attention, compassion, and time. He wants his love back. This an example of the band getting its blues songwriting chops down.

A empty heart is like an empty life

I said a empty heart is like a empty life

Well, it makes you feel like you want to cry

Like you want to cry

Like you want to cry

Well you’ve been my lover for a long long time

Well you’ve been my lover for a long long time

Well you left me all alone, and end my time

I want my lover again

I want my lover again

I want my lover again

I want it back again

6. “Now I’ve Got a Witness (Like Uncle Phil and Uncle Gene)”

Written by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, Ian Stewart

Also attributed at first to the fake name Nanker Phelge, this instrumental tune landed on the band’s debut self-titled album. Of the pseudonym, bassist Bill Wyman wrote in his 2002 book:

“When the Stones cut [the song] ‘Stoned’ – or ‘Stones’, according to early misprinted pressings – as the B-side to “I Wanna Be Your Man”, Brian [Jones] suggested crediting it to Nanker/Phelge. The entire band would share writing royalties. Phelge came from Edith Grove flatmate Jimmy Phelge, while a Nanker was a revolting face that band members, Brian in particular, would pull.”

Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns