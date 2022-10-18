The Rolling Stones Set to Release First New Album of Original Material in 18 Years

The Rolling Stones are set to release their first album of original material in 18 years in 2023.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, have been recording the basic tracks of their new album in New York, the band’s first new album of original songs since their 22nd album, The Bigger Bang, in 2005. The album marks the band’s first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th anniversary tour.

The band is planning a tour of the U.S., South America, and Europe following the release of the album.

The group was recently the subject of a four-part documentary series, My Life as a Rolling Stone, on Epix, featuring individual episodes on Jagger, Richards, Wood, and Watts.

A documentary on Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones, Darryl Jones: In The Blood, directed by Eric Hamburg and featuring one of Charlie Watts’ final interviews, was recently released. “In a band, you have to get on with everyone, really,” said Watts of Jones. “And Darryl is one of those people who – he’s very easy to work with and very pleasant to be around”.

Jones joined the Stones after founding bassist Bill Wyman left in 1992.

“He’s one of the best bass players in the world,” said Richards. “He played with Miles Davis for five years, and that’s no mean resume, you know?”

Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns