6 Underrated Gems of Classic Rock

The classic rock era, which most would consider taking place from the ’60s through the ‘80s, includes some of the most momentous albums in music history. Yet for every LP that made a lasting impact on the genre, there are many more that fell through the cracks somewhat, either because they were critically dismissed, or because they enjoyed success at the time but are somewhat overlooked today. This list consists of six albums from well-known artists that are underrated, unsung, and maybe even unloved, yet, upon inspection today, can stand toe to toe with any of the well-established classics.

1. Stage Fright by The Band

Sometimes an album suffers based on the context of when it was released. In the case of Stage Fright, it came out in 1970 as The Band’s third album. Their first two records, Music from Big Pink and The Band, were lauded by critics and other musicians for their authenticity and artistry. By the time Stage Fright rolled around, the rock cognoscenti had moved on somewhat and the response was much more muted. But listening to this album today, you can hear that none of The Band’s charms had gone anywhere. It’s a somewhat darker record, especially on Side Two, with its fractured fairy tales (“Daniel and the Sacred Harp”), stories of rock and roll hardship (“The Shape I’m In” and the title track), and accounts of small-town paranoia (“The Rumor.”) But it’s in no way lesser than those first two records in terms of pure quality.

2. A Nod’s as Good as a Wink…To a Blind Horse by The Faces

The Faces grew up out of the ashes of the Small Faces and took on a bluesier stance once Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood joined up with Ronnie Lane, Ian McLagan, and Kenney Jones. 1971 A Nod’s as Good as a Wink…To a Blind Horse was their third album, and it was where everything came together seamlessly for the quintet. Stewart was already a vocal dynamo, and his ability to play off lead guitarist Wood carried songs like the hit “Stay with Me” and the Chuck Berry cover “Memphis.” But this was also the Faces album that allowed Lane some time in the spotlight, especially on his heartbreaking ballad “Debris.” The record was a hit at the time, but Stewart’s solo success soon overshadowed the band. It’s an album that deserves more than just a “nod” when someone’s discussing rock’s greatest works.

3. Black and Blue by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones were dealing with one of their period personnel changes in the mid-‘70s, as they searched for a guitarist to replace Mick Taylor. They made the unique decision to audition potential members while making a new album. Wayne Mandel, Harvey Perkins, and Ronnie Wood all played on Black and Blue, with Wood eventually getting the gig. Even though it hit No. 1 on the US charts and “Fool to Cry” dented the Top 10 as a single, the album isn’t beloved by many critics or Stones fans. Maybe they see it as inauthentic due to all the guest players. But it shows the band at their most versatile, as they expertly explore reggae (“Cherry Baby”), funk (“Hot Stuff”), and soul (“Fool to Cry”), while also delivering perhaps the best road anthem of their career in “Memory Motel.” Don’t believe the reviews with this one.

4. Turnstiles by Billy Joel

Feeling somewhat lost on the West Coast, Billy Joel made the decision to move back to his native city in 1975 to record his fourth album, which would be titled Turnstiles and arrive in ’76. “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” was a minor hit as a single, but the album didn’t even make the Top 100 in the US. Considering that his next release was The Stranger, which went to the Top 5 and featured four hit singles, you could understand why Turnstiles gets shuffled to the background. It’s not only his most underrated record, but you could also make the argument that it’s the best in his catalog. Songs like “New York State of Mind” and “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)” see him mythologizing and eulogizing his hometown all at once in stirring fashion. The album also features Joel at his most personal and moving on ballads like “Summer, Highland Falls” and “I’ve Loved These Days.”

5. Street-Legal by Bob Dylan

This album suffers in reputation partly due to the timing of its release, as it came on the heels of massive sellers Blood on the Tracks and Desire and right before Bob Dylan’s controversial “Born Again” period. Critics also blasted Street-Legal at the time for an inferior mix, a problem that has long since been rectified by reissues. It’s a fascinating record (as most Dylan LPs are) for how he tries to weld his wordiness into a more traditional rock structure. When it works, it’s thrilling, as on the lead track “Changing of the Guards” and the fantastic closer “Where Are You Tonight? (Journey Through Dark Heat.)” Meanwhile, “Senor (Tales of Yankee Power)” is as dark and suspenseful as anything he’s ever done, and “Is Your Love in Vain?” is one of his most immediately affecting melodies. Street-Legal might not be a concept album, nor is it tied to some major event in Dylan’s personal life. It’s just a bunch of wonderful songs.

6. Seconds of Pleasure by Rockpile

Rockpile was an assemblage of musicians who often played on each other’s solo records. (Nick Lowe and Dave Edmunds were the band’s most famous members). They released just one official album as a group, 1980’s Seconds of Pleasure, and that was it. Perhaps it’s understandable then that this supergroup of sorts is somewhat forgotten by some classic rock aficionados. That’s a shame because this is a whiz-bang collection of rockabilly and soul that’s loose and light yet undeniably accomplished. Edmunds, Lowe, and Billy Bremner trade off lead vocals from song to song. Highlights include the rumbling opener “Teacher, Teacher,” the sweet “Heart,” and “When I Write the Book,” a prime example of Lowe’s inventive songwriting. Put it all together, and you’ll understand why Seconds of Pleasure deserves a lifetime of praise.

Photo by Harry Hampel/ullstein bild via Getty Images