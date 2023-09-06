Jack Johnson Announces ‘Songs for Maui’ Benefit Album

Jack Johnson is giving back to those affected by the recent wildfires on the island of Maui with a new live album. Set for release on September 15, Songs for Maui features ten tracks recorded during a 2012 performance at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

Fellow Hawaiian singer/songwriters Paula Fuga and John Cruz join Johnson on the previously unreleased live recordings, which include renditions of his trademark hits “Banana Pancakes” and “Breakdown.”

“All our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now,” Johnson says in a statement. “As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John, and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs, we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack.”

Brushfire / Republic Records

According to ABC News, 115 people were killed when a series of wildfires broke out across the Hawaiian island of Maui in early August. Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed, including a restaurant owned by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood.

On September 18, Johnson, Fuga, and Cruz will reunite for a special benefit concert at The Republic in Honolulu, Hawaii, celebrating the release of Songs for Maui. All proceeds raised from the album and performance will “benefit fire relief efforts and help provide ongoing support for Maui,” according to a press release.

Fans can purchase tickets for the one-night-only performance beginning September 8 at 10 a.m. HST via SeeTickets. Buyers will be limited to four tickets per order, which will be delivered 48 hours before the show.

Songs for Maui Track List:

1. “In the Morning”

2. “Little Bit of Love”

3. “Country Road”

4. “Breakdown”

5. “Constellations”

6. “Turn Your Love”

7. “Give Voice”

8. “Island Style”

9. “Banana Pancakes”

10. “Mudfootball”

(Photo by K. Johnson, Courtesy of Republic Records)