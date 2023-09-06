7 Best Combo Amps of 2023

I may be generalizing here a bit, but guitar amps can are predominantly found in two forms: you've got your head & cab stack, or you've got your combo amp.

Combo amps are a popular option amongst gigging musicians, thanks to their portability and relative light weight. But combo amps are far from being one-size-fits-all, and there are plenty of options to consider when picking out the right amp for you.

Any "best of" list is subjective, but a list like Best Combo Amps is sure to elicit an emotional response from certain (ahem) opinionated guitar players.

So instead of making any claims that these are THE best combo amps on the market today, let's just say these are SOME of the best modern combo amps available today.

And we're kicking off our list with a timeless pick, the Fender '57 Custom Deluxe.

Best Combo Amps

1. Most Timeless Combo Amp – Fender '57 Custom Deluxe 12 Watt Tube Amp

SPECS

Type: Tube, hand-wired

Tube, hand-wired Number of channels: 2

2 Total power: 12W

12W Speaker size: 12" 8 ohm Eminence Special design Alnico speaker

12" 8 ohm Eminence Special design Alnico speaker Preamp tubes: 1 x 12AY7, 1 x 12AX7

1 x 12AY7, 1 x 12AX7 Power tubes: 2 x 6V6 Power tubes, 1 x 5Y3 Rectifier

2 x 6V6 Power tubes, 1 x 5Y3 Rectifier Weight: 26 lbs

We chose the Fender '57 Custom Deluxe 12 Watt Tube Amp as the best combo amp available today for one simple reason: its timeless appeal.

Since its debut in...you guessed it, 1957, the Fender tweed Deluxe tube amp has been a staple on stages and in studios around the world, and with good reason. No other amp sounds quite like a tweed deluxe, resulting in it becoming one of the most popular combo amplifiers of all time.

Defined by its warm low-end and top-end clarity, as well as its unmistakable grit, the 12-watt '57 Deluxe breaks up at the perfect point, just past the 12 o'clock point. These amps are hand-wired with incredible detail, down to their iconic tweed appearance.

Don't just try and recreate the tone that birthed rock 'n' roll; go straight to the source with the Fender '57 Custom Deluxe.

2. Best Marshall Combo Amp – Marshall ST20C Studio 5-watt Tube Combo Amplifier

SPECS

Type: Tube, hand-wired

Tube, hand-wired Number of channels: 2

2 Total power: 20W (5w)

20W (5w) Speaker size: 1 x 12" Celestion G12M-65 Creamback

1 x 12" Celestion G12M-65 Creamback Preamp tubes: 2 x 12AX7 (preamp), 1 x 12AX7 (phase)

2 x 12AX7 (preamp), 1 x 12AX7 (phase) Power tubes: 2 x 5881

2 x 5881 Weight: 39.2 lbs

With decades of iconic Marshall amps to choose from, it's an exceptionally difficult task to try and narrow them down to a single "best" one- particularly modern amps.

But that's the gig, and fittingly, the Marshall ST20C is the perfect amp for the gig. This 20-watt, 12" combo is inspired by the very amps that helped put Marshall on the map and establish it as an industry leader.

Far from being just a tribute project, the 5881 power tubes and the trio of ECC83 preamp and phase inverter tubes match the original 2245.

This helps encapsulate the amp's iconic loose bass, round frequency response, and warm natural compression that defined a generation and gave us the classic rock sound.

Naturally, there are some modern upgrades to the ST20C that help bring it into the 21st Century, including an onboard effects loop and a power reduction circuit - so you can get the fully-cranked tone you crave without getting the cops called on you...again - and a speaker emulated DI output for easy recording or sending you signal to the sound guy.

From its vintage aesthetic to its modern flexibility, the Marshall ST20C is a fantastic combo amp that will stand the test of time.

3. Best Bluetooth Combo Amp – Positive Grid Spark GO Smart Guitar Amp

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Number of channels: 1

1 Total power: 5W

5W Speaker size: 1 x 2" Custom Designed Speaker

1 x 2" Custom Designed Speaker Weight: 0.76 lbs

From ultra-vintage to ultra-modern, the Positive Grid Spark GO Ultra-portable Smart Guitar Amp and Bluetooth Speaker brings a world of guitar effects and amplifications to wherever you are.

5 watts may not sound like much, but this is a tiny amp that punches well out of its weight class thanks in part to what Positive Grid is calling "computational audio technology."

What "computational audio technology" actually is, besides flashy proprietary buzzwords, remains unclear. But with 33 unique amplifier models, 43 effects, and over 50,000 user-created tonal fingerprints available through the Spark app, it's clear that it's working just fine for Positive Grid.

This portable practice amp also includes a built-in tuner, line out, headphone hack, Bluetooth speaker, custom EQ scenarios, 10 hours of battery life, and doubles as an audio interface. The Positive Grid Spark OG comes, as advertised, a flexible and incredibly portable practice guitar amp.

4. Best Budget Combo Amp – Orange Crush 12

SPECS

Type: Solid state

Solid state Number of channels: 1

1 EQ: 3-band

3-band Total power: 12W

12W Weight: 10.4 lbs

If you're looking for an amp that will allow you to rock out at low volumes, the Orange Crush is for you.

Besides the typical three-band eq controls, the Orange Crush 12 also has a highly responsive overdrive effect built in, with detailed saturation that will make you double-check to see if there are any tubes hidden away in this beauty.

Another "easter egg" for tone snobs (said with total love) is the innovative CabSim circuit. Plug into the Line/Headphone output, and you'll be able to faithfully emulate the classic Orange 4x12 cab.

Simply put, the Orange Crush 12 is a solid low-cost, low-wattage, high-stepping Orange amp.

5. Most Flexible Combo Amp – Boss Katana-50 MKII

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Number of channels: 1

1 Total power: 50W

50W Speaker size: 1 x 12"

1 x 12" Weight: 25.6 lbs

Think of the Boss Katana-50 MKII as a Swiss army knife. This versatile amp comes with five distinct amp voicings - Clean, crunch, lead, brown, and acoustic.

The clean, crunch, and lead voicings allow you to dial in the right tone, from crystal clean to high-voltage grit and saturation.

The brown tone (not to be confused with the infamous brown note) brings you back to '80s metal if that's a place you so wish to revisit.

And lastly, the acoustic setting is...exactly what it sounds like- great for plugging in your electric acoustic. All of this is out of only one channel.

The Katana's variable Power Control helps you achieve cranked-amp tone at lower volume levels, and its "power amp" feature bypasses tone and effects to give you uncolored amplification if you'd prefer to dial in your tone on an external preamp.

The new Boss Tone Studio software gives you 60 timeless Boss effects, as well as the ability to customize your effects and amp settings. Simply connect your computer to the amp via the USB port to load up a virtual world of tonal customization.

The Boss Katana-50 MKII is a multi-purpose modeling amp perfect for genre-jumping instrumentalists.

6. Best Beginner Combo Amp – Fender Frontman 10G

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Number of channels: 1

1 Total power: 10W

10W Speaker size: 1 x 6"

1 x 6" Weight: 8.5 lbs

Not everyone in the market for a reliable combo amp is looking for a long-term investment.

If you're just starting out, looking for a cheap but effective practice amp, or looking for an amp that can literally fit on your office desk (I'd be sure to check in with your boss first...), the Fender Frontman 10G is the way to go.

This is a no-frills amp that offers dual selectable channels, one clean and one overdrive channel. It takes up less than a square foot of real estate and gives you 10 watts of solid state Fender tone.

There's an aux input for a CD, tape, or drum machine, and that's about it. And truly, what more do you need? With the Fender Frontman 10G, you're off and rolling on your rock 'n' roll adventure.

7. Best Solid-State Combo – Fender Champion 100 2x12

SPECS

Type: Solid state

Solid state Number of channels: 2

2 Total power: 100W

100W Speaker size: 2 x 12"

2 x 12" Weight: 40 lbs

The original Fender Champ is a highly coveted, crunchy, and compact guitar amp. The new Fender Champion 100 builds on that legacy by offering a gig-ready, heavy-duty, 2x12", 100-watt solid state combo. Two channels, selectable amp voicing, and built-in effects will have you ready to rock as soon as you plug in.

Channel One of the new Champ is the clean channel and offers classic Fender tones in the style of classic amps like the Twin Reverb, while Channel Two gives you selectable amp voicing. Use the effects loop (preamp out, power amp in) for your outboard effects.

With its black "Bronco" vinyl covering and silver grille cloth, plus black vintage-style skirted control knobs, the Fender Champion 100 offers old-school Fender vibes with modern sensibilities.

Best Combo Amps Buyer's Guide

Buying a combo guitar amp can be an exciting yet overwhelming process, considering the wide range of options available.

Here's a comprehensive guide of things to look for in order to help you navigate the process and make an informed decision.

Know Your Role

Before you start shopping, you'll want to narrow down what kind of amp you're looking for. Are you looking for an amp for recording sessions, practicing, or gigging? It's possible it could be all three, but knowing what you're looking for will go a long way towards narrowing down your options.

Solid State Amps vs Tube Amps

Tube amps are known for warm, organic tones and natural tube distortion. They can be louder and heavier but are often favored by professional musicians. But there's no denying just how convenient solid state amps can be and how far the technology has come in recent years.

Solid state amps are more reliable and lightweight, offering cleaner tones. They're great for beginners, practice, and genres that don't require extensive distortion.

Modeling amps digitally emulate various amplifier and effects setups. They're versatile and suitable for players exploring different sounds and are becoming increasingly common options.

Wattage

You'll want to choose an amp with appropriate wattage for your needs. Lower wattages are suitable for home practice, while higher wattages are better for gigs.

Remember, higher wattage doesn't always mean louder volume due to speaker efficiency, and tube amps with lower wattage will almost always be louder than solid state amps with wattage ratings in the hundreds. It's confusing, but just the lay of the land.

Your Future!

Not to stress you out, but think about your potential growth as a musician. Will this amp you're buying accommodate your needs as your skills and performance opportunities expand?

Remember that the perfect combo guitar amp for you is the one that best suits your playing style, preferences, and requirements. Take your time to research, test, and make an informed decision based on your musical journey.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

So, what exactly is a combo amp?

A combo guitar amp is an amplifier that combines both the amplifier and speaker cabinet into a single unit. This all-in-one design is convenient and portable, making it a popular choice among guitarists.

Unlike a combo amp, a head and cabinet setup separates the amplifier (head) from the speakers (cabinet). Combo amps are typically more straightforward, while head and cabinet setups offer more flexibility in terms of mixing and matching components.

Can I gig with a combo amp?

Certainly! Many combo amps are powerful enough for small to medium-sized gigs, but for larger venues, you might need to use microphones or consider larger setups.

Some high-wattage combo amps can handle bigger stages, but their projection might not match that of larger cabinets.

Which wattage is right for me?

The wattage you need depends on your intended use. For practice and small gigs, lower wattages (5-30 watts) are often sufficient. Medium-sized venues might require 30-50 watts, while larger stages might need 50 watts or more.

Conclusion

We definitely left off some of the best combo amps from our list, but that's only because there's so much ground to cover.

From the classic tones of the Fender Deluxe to the modern features of the Boss Katana-50 MKII, there are countless ways to customize your sound and dial in your perfect tone.

Whether you're looking to capture and define your own natural sound or recreate a classic, the amps on our list have you covered.