From Woodstock in 1969 to ‘Grease’ in 1959: How One Lucky Band Experienced Both in the Late 1970s

Of all the eccentric ways a band can clamber its way to the top, Sha Na Na might take the cake. The band formed on the East Coast in 1969, which led to the rare opportunity to perform at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair the same year the band was established. From there, the rock ‘n’ rollers opened for multiple major acts, served as the headlining act for up-and-comers like Bruce Springsteen, and landed gigs on film and television.

Videos by American Songwriter

Thanks to the many professional paths Sha Na Na took over their decades-long career, there are countless ways the average rock ‘n’ roll lover might recognize the band. Of course, there are those who were around to see Sha Na Na’s formation at the height of the counterculture movement in 1969. For folks watching television in the late 1970s and 80s, they might know Sha Na Na from the band’s variety series of the same name.

As for the 21st century, Comedy Bang! Bang! fans likely recognize Sha Na Na as the band that never allowed Hot Dog, a character played by Andy Daly, to be in their group. And no matter your age, there’s a non-zero chance you missed one of Sha Na Na’s biggest film appearances back in 1978.

Sha Na Na’s Journey From Woodstock to ‘Grease’

Sha Na Na’s career spanned multiple decades and featured several different lineups from 1969 to 2022. Notable highlights included playing the Woodstock Art and Music Fair right before Jimi Hendrix closed out the iconic weekend at Max Yasgur’s farm. The band also appeared at the Fillmore East and Fillmore West, opening for bands like The Kinks, The Grateful Dead, and others. The band even performed with John Lennon and Yoko Ono at their 1972 benefit concert at Madison Square Garden.

The band’s ever-changing lineup meant that some musicians who played with Sha Na Na experienced some career highs but not others. For some, they were in the band in between major moments. Vinnie Taylor, for example, was only in the group for a few years post-1969. Nevertheless, his musical legacy is memorable due to his tragically young death and because of the fugitive who stole his identity in the years that followed.

For those members who were still in the band in 1978, they got to experience one of the most enduring highlights of the group’s career: playing Johnny Casino and the Gamblers in the 1978 film adaptation of Grease. Sha Na Na is the band playing during the high school dance-slash-television competition. Even those unaware of the band’s Woodstock appearance (or their subsequent variety show) have likely heard the band performing as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John did the handjive.

While Sha Na Na might not be readily remembered for their music, the band stands alone as one of the only groups to come out of 1969 that could be recognized by hippies, TV buffs, and theater kids for entirely different reasons.

Photo by Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images