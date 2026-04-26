3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Capture the Sound of Loneliness

Some songs feel like a party. They get you off your feet and make you feel the energy. It’s as if there are 100 people in the room cutting a rug with you! But then there are songs that do the opposite. They make you feel like you’re the only soul in the world. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that knew how to express what it was like to feel distant, separated. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that capture the sound of loneliness.

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“The Teddy Bear Song” by Barbara Fairchild from ‘A Sweeter Love’ (1972)

Here’s a tip: If you ever find yourself in bed wishing that you were an actual teddy bear because you can’t take the emotional swings of the outside world, then you need to make a life change! Truly, has anything sounded so sweet and yet so lonesome? This track from country star Barbara Fairchild is all about wanting to separate from the difficulties of being a person. It’s about becoming a stuffed bear! A reasonable thought, perhaps. But a lonely one, too.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

It might be strange to think about such a bombastic, over-the-top rock song like this expressing a sense of loneliness, but it’s true. Sometimes when you’re feeling lonesome, you feel down. You feel sullen. But then there are times the rage builds, the anger rises to the top, and all you want to do is throw that flower vase across the room! (We don’t advocate doing that, but we understand the urge.) And the 1971 song “Layla” demonstrates this volcanic emotion. The singer is desperate. Why? He’s alone.

“Feelings” by Morris Albert from ‘After We’ve Left Each Other’ (1974)

There might not be any song on Earth that better expresses what it feels like to be lonely. Indeed, in this offering, the singer is trying to forget his love, and it’s not easy. Tears are streaming down his face. When you’re connected to the one you adore, you feel tall and confident. But when it all goes away, you feel tiny and small. That’s what this track expresses. And it does so incredibly well. You almost feel as if you shrink while you hear it play out.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns