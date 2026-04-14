3 Songs Willie Nelson Wrote That Changed Other Artists’ Careers

Willie Nelson has always had a talent for songwriting. Many of his best works translated well into hits for other artists. Early on in Willie Nelson’s career, he made waves as a songwriter for other artists before he became known for his own recorded country classics like Red Headed Stranger in the 1970s. And the following songs, all coincidentally recorded in 1961, were written by Nelson and had a major impact on the recording artists’ careers. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline (1961)

This is, without a doubt, the most famous example of a song Willie Nelson wrote that changed other musicians’ careers. Nelson penned “Crazy” while working as a DJ in Texas in the late 1950s. After nabbing a recording contract and a songwriter contract, Nelson was in a poor mood, considering how much he was struggling to support his family with three jobs. He thought he was “crazy” and that “the world was asleep.” Thankfully, after shopping the song around, Patsy Cline recorded it. The track would become her most famous work. It peaked at No. 2 on the country charts and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Hello Walls” by Faron Young (1961)

This classic, recorded by Faron Young, would go on to be one of many No. 1 hit singles for the country singer on the US country charts. However, “Hello Walls” also had the distinction of being Young’s first Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart at No. 12. And while the tune will always be associated with Faron Young breaking through into the pop charts, it was Willie Nelson who wrote the tune. “Hello Walls” would also be the song that introduced Willie Nelson to a broader US audience.

“Funny How Time Slips Away” by Billy Walker (1961)

Remember this tune from Billy Walker? Willie Nelson was the songwriter behind “Funny How Time Slips Away”, which became quite a hit for Walker back in 1961. It peaked at No. 23 on the Hot C&W Sides chart. It would later be considered one of his greatest hits. And the song would go on to be a major hit for a significant number of artists afterward. Jimmy Elledge would record a version that same year that peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100 chart. Joe Hinton recorded the song in 1964 and hit No. 13 on the Hot 100. Countless others, from Al Green to Bryan Ferry to Willie Nelson himself, would record the song with great success. Willie knew how to write ‘em!

Photo by Alex Maguire/Shutterstock