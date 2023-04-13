7 Bands Comprised of Twin Siblings

While many throughout history have sought to participate in bands outside of the realm of family, there are some famous examples of popular, even award-winning groups comprised of family members. But it’s much more rare, of course, to find a band comprised of twins. Yet, when you think about it, participating in a musical project with a twin sibling makes perfect sense.

Twins are known for having their own language. They can read their facial expressions and tones of voice like no other. So, why not just set all this to music? There’s an almost sixth sense, which is a great tool for creativity.

Also, it can be hard, even for the best of us, to be in a band with friends. They can get bothersome, and annoying. But you can’t really ditch your family. And, besides, they know you best. So, why not go through the trials and tribulations of a band with those closest to you?

Here below are some examples of that choice made, that musical road taken. Here are seven bands that are comprised of and rely on the relationship of twin siblings.

1. Tegan and Sara

Twins: Tegan and Sara Quin

Birthdate: September 19, 1980

The Calgary, Alberta-born duo, which you can read more about HERE, was founded by twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin. Both of whom write and perform songs and produce the music for their sticky tracks. The multi-hyphenate artists also released a popular memoir, High School, which they later turned into a series of the same name for Amazon last year.

2. Bee Gees

Twins: Robin and Maurice Gibbs

Birthdate: December 22, 1949

The hit-making disco band was founded by three brothers, two of whom are twins, Robin and Maurice. The group is rounded out by a third brother, Barry. Known for songs like “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever,” the falsetto kings of the ’70s were honored with a recent HBO documentary, How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

3. Brandi Carlile

Twins: Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth



While Americana singer Brandi Carlile is a one-of-one, she is almost always flanked by her brothers in music, twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Before she was a nine-time Grammy Award nominee, Carlile was busking with the boys and recording early demos. Now she plays the biggest stages with them. Phil even wrote Carlile’s first big hit, “The Story.”

4. The National

Twins: Aaron and Bryce Dessner

Birthdate: April 23, 1976

Formed in Brooklyn, New York in 1999, the group consists of frontman Matt Berninger and twins Aaron and Bryce Dessner, both of whom play guitars and keys. The group is rounded out by brothers Scott and Bryan Davendorf. It’s a family affair with this group of somber, cerebral rockers. And for more on Berninger, read HERE.

5. Shook Twins

Twins: Katelyn and Laurie Shook

The Portland, Oregon-based group is comprised of twin sisters Katelyn and Laurie Shook. Together, they play myriad instruments, from banjo to mandolin to glockenspiel to even the telephone and golden egg. Shook Twins makes Americana music with a bite, urgency. Look up and you will likely see them at a summer festival near you.

6. Styx

Twins: Chuck and John Panozzo

Birthdate: September 20, 1948

Seeds were first planted for the Chicago-born 1970s rock group Styx way back in 1961 when 12-year-old twin brothers Chuck and John Panozzo first started playing music with their 14-year-old neighbor Dennis DeYoung. Their first band name? The Tradewinds.

7. The Black Tones

Twins: Eva and Cedric Walker

The Seattle, Washington-born rock and roll group is comprised of twin siblings Eva and Cedric Walker. Eva sings and Cedric plays the drum kit. The band has opened for the likes of Mavis Staples and Weezer and worked with Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, which you can check out below.

