7 Songs that Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

So often, music is about serious matters. Whether window-rattling rock or emotional ballads, most popular songs are about heartbreak, love or some other earnest endeavor. But what about the funny songs, the ones that will make you spit milk from your nose or just simply laugh out loud?

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to dive into seven songs that will do just that. Songs that will not only put a smile on your face but that will make you snort, chortle, guffaw and more. So, take a break from your busy day and kick back and enjoy this levity.

[RELATED: 3 Movies Every Fan of The Who Should See]

“Lunch Lady Land” by Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler should be on the Mount Rushmore of funny songwriting. Whether singing about Hanukkah or lunch ladies, Sandler knows how to hit your funny bone with ease and catchy appeal. This song, released on his 1993 album They’re All Gonna Laugh at You!, is his ode to those cafeteria heroes.

Funny lyric:

Well I wear this net on my head

Cause my red hair is fallin’ out

I wear these brown orthopedic shoes

Cause I got a bad case of the gout

I know you want seconds on the corndogs

But there’s no reason to shout

Everybody gets enough food

Down here in Lunchlady Land

“Amish Paradise” by “Weird Al” Yankovic

Another who deserves a spot on Mount Rushmore, “Weird Al” is the polka kind of parodies. And this song, which riffs on the classic rap track “Gangsta’s Paradise,” might just be his best. Released in 1996 on his LP Bad Hair Day, this song talks about the strange life of the Amish as only Al can.

Funny lyric:

As I walk through the valley where I harvest my grain

I take a look at my wife and realize she’s very plain

But that’s just perfect for an Amish like me

You know, I shun fancy things like electricity

At 4:30 in the morning, I’m milkin’ cows

Jebediah feeds the chickens and Jacob plows, fool

“Hiphopopotamus vs. Rhymenoceros” by Flight of the Conchords

This duo from New Zealand made many a music fan double over with laughter in the early 2000s thanks to their inventive, funny songs. And this pseudo rap song is one of their best—the title alone makes it worthy of this list. Released on the groups debut self-titled album, this track is a mile-a-minute romp.

Funny lyric:

I’m the mother flippin’ rhymenocerous

My beats are fat

And the birds are on my back

And I’m horny, I’m horny

If you choose to proceed

You will indeed concede

‘Cause I hit you with my flow

The wild rhino stampede

I’m not just wild, I’m trained, domesticated

I was raised by a rapper and rhino that dated

And subsequently procreated

That’s how it goes

“I’m On a Boat” by The Lonely Island ft. T-Pain

There’s been a ton of funny songs to come out from the Saturday Night Live universe, including “D–k in a Box” and “I Just Had Sex.” But we thought we’d go with this more G-rated song about being on your very own boat. What could be more luxurious? What could be better for your ego? That’s the thrust behind this song, released in 2009 by The Lonely Island fellas with a little help from singer T-Pain.

Funny lyric:

I’m on a boat and, it’s going fast and

I got a nautical themed Pashmina Afghan

I’m the king of the world on a boat like Leo

If you’re on the shore, then you’re sure not me-oh

“29/31” by Garfunkel and Oates

Another laugh-out-loud duo, this band took for its moniker two sidekicks just to prove they know how to induce a chuckle. And this song, which was released in 2012, is all about the plight of aging when you’re a woman. We’ll let the fabulous duo take it from here.

Funny lyric:

[Oates]

For the first time in my life, I see it clearly

I realize the power of being a woman

29 years old and time’s on my side

I’m in my prime, I’ve hit my stride

I got so much charisma, and so many options

It’s nice to always have my pick

[Garfunkel]

There’s nobody left!

I’m all alone!

“Tribute” by Tenacious D

Jack Black is hilarious. And as the co-frontman for this epic rock group, he nails the humor. Using heavy riffs and his perfect comedic timing, Tenacious D knows how to bring the house down not only with compelling music but with lyrics that make you snicker. Example No. 1: This song from the band’s 2001 debut LP is not the best song in the world but rather a tribute to it.

Funny lyric:

And we played the first thing that came to our heads

Just so happened to be

The best song in the world

It was the best song in the world

Look into my eyes and it’s easy to see

One and one makes two, two and one makes three

It was destiny

Once every hundred thousand years or so

When the sun doth shine, and the moon doth glow

And the grass doth grow

“Big Bottom” by Spinal Tap

When it comes to comedy bands, Spinal Tap takes the cake. Clever, deadpan, hilarious. This song, which is a humorous take on lovin’, is from the band’s 1984 soundtrack for their movie This Is Spinal Tap. If you aren’t familiar, stop what you’re doing now and watch the classic “mockumentary” now.

Funny lyric:

The bigger the cushion, the sweeter the pushin’

That’s what I said

The looser the waistband, the deeper the quicksand

Or, so I’ve read.

My baby fits me like a flesh tuxedo

I love to sink her with my pink torpedo.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Travis Shinn courtesy of The Oriel