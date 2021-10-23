“Weird Al” Yankovic’s Top 10 Songs

Happy birthday to “Weird Al” Yankovic, who turns 62 today (October 23). Though we’re not sure if that makes us old or young? But Weird Al would probably prefer us confused that way.

In history, perhaps no one on earth has done more to promote the parody song genre as the great Weird Al. With his long wavy, flowing hair, accordion, and brand of outlandish, often provocative lyricism, Weird Al has made a name, career, and big bank account out of getting listeners to giggle.

Whether getting into spats with artists like Coolio or dressing up in fat suits for a Michael Jackson-inspired song, Weird Al is a genius of the people. And below are the Downey, California-born artist’s Top 10 songs.

10. “White & Nerdy”

9. “Tacky”

8. “Yoda”

7. “Headline News”

6. “Smells Like Nirvana”

5. “Polka Face”

1. “Amish Paradise”