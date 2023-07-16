4 Music Festivals You Can Still Catch This Summer/Fall

With Summer in full swing and festival season underway, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the warmer weather along with some of the finest tunes music has to offer. Festivals play host to many different styles for music from Rap and Americana to Rock and Pop.

Although CMA Fest, Coachella, Stagecoach and more have come and gone, there is still time left to catch your favorite acts. From Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Amythyst Kia to Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes and Foo Fighters, festivals are going strong.

Here’s a look at 4 music festivals you can still catch in 2023.

1. Lollapalooza

Dates: August 3-6

Where: Grant Park, Chicago, IL

Info: When Lollapalooza debuted in Chicago in 1991, the festival’s founder Perry Farrell was saying adieu to his band Jane’s Addiction, and Siouxsie Sioux, Nine Inch Nails, and Violent Femmes were some of the main acts. Now, more than 30 years later, Lollapalooza is stronger than ever—and is now held in seven countries.

Performers: Over the 4-day event, headliners include rapper Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The 1975, Karol G, and K-Pop group Tomorrow x Together, along with dozens of other performers over the four-day fest.

Tickets: Available at https://www.lollapalooza.com/

2. AmericanaFest

Dates: September 19-23

Info: Americanafest gathers thousands of artists, fans, and industry professionals from all over the world in Nashville, TN, according to the website. The festivities kick off with the Americana Honors & Awards, celebrating Americana luminaries and welcoming the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. With hundreds of artists and bands participating, the five-day festival will bring together Americana legends, and new artists for its 23rd year.

Performers (more to be announced) : Amythyst Kiah, Autumn Nicholas, BAHAMAS, The Band of Heathens, Blue Water Highway, Bobby Rush, BOWEN * YOUNG, Caitlin Canty, Channing Wilson, Chatham Rabbits, Chris Shiflett, Cory Branan, Dan Tyminski Band, Darlingside, Denitia, Dom Flemons, Emily Nenni, Esther Rose, Fantastic Cat, Fruition, Goldpine, Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane, Jaimee Harris, Jon Muq, JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind & Rain, Kassi Valazza, Leon Timbo, Lola Kirke, Mary Gauthier, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Mick Flannery, Mighty Poplar, Mipso, Mya Byrne, Nick Shoulders, Odie Leigh, The Panhandlers, Parker Millsap, Philip Bowen, Robert Ellis, Roger Harvey, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, Sons Of The East, Steep Canyon Rangers, Summer Dean, SUSTO, Thunderstorm Artis, William Fitzsimmons, Wyatt Flores, Yasmin Williams

In Addition: The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues.

Tickets: Available at https://www.aclfestival.com/

3. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Dates: September 23-24

Where: The Park at Harlinsdale, Franklin, Tennessee

Info: Celebrating its 9th year, the two-day Pilgrimage festival welcomes headliners Zach Bryan and The Lumineers and many more performances. Outside of the music, Pilgrimage also features a craft beer hall, food from more than 40 local and regional cafes and restaurants, a Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage for younger festival goers, the Americana Music Triangle, featuring stories of the origins of some of the most musical cities in the south, and a Makers Village, showcasing goods crafted by local artisans.

Performers: The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, along with performances by The Black Crowes, The Head and The Heart, Better Than Ezra, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The War and Treaty, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Tommy Prine, Hailey Whitters, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick and many more on the two main stages.

Tickets: Available at https://pilgrimagefestival.com/tickets

4. Austin City Limits

Dates: October 6-8 & 13-15

Where: Zilker Park—Austin, Texas

Info: The Austin City Limits Music Festival attracts about 450,000 people to Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, each year. Occurring on two consecutive weekends, the music festival was created after a concert series of the same name in one of the biggest music cities in the country.

Headliners: Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers, Kali Uchis, Maggie Rogers and more will perform on Friday of both weekends. The Foo Fighters, Shania Twain (first weekend), Alanis Morissette, The 1975 (2nd weekend) will take the stages on Saturday, according to the press release. And Mumford & Sons, Odezsa, Hozier, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will perform on Sunday for both weekends.

Lineup: The Mars Volta, Tanya Tucker, Ben Kweller, d4dv, Jimmy Vaughn, Asleep at the Wheel, Penny & Sparrow, Randall King, Abraham Alexander, Angel White, BigXThaPlug, Noah Kahan, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Death Grips, M83, Rina Sawayama, Tash Sultana, Coi Leray, Glorilla, Little Simz, Chromeo, Tegan and Sara, The Breeders, The Walkmen, Suki Waterhouse, Morgan Wade, Jessie Ware and many more.

In Addition: ACL boasts nine different stages and features some of Austin’s best local eats.

Tickets: Available at https://www.aclfestival.com/tickets

