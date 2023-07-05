8 Classic Albums Every Hip-Hop Fan Should Own

Even in an era where streaming is the most dominant way to consume music, the feeling of owning a physical copy of an album, whether in CD or vinyl form, is still incomparable. Functioning as a way for listeners to have heightened sound quality and to show extra support for an artist, physical copies don’t seem to be going completely out of style anytime soon.

With this in mind, along with 2023 being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, we at American Songwriter decided to compile what we feel are the most essential hip-hop/rap albums to own as a physical copy. Here are the eight most important.

‘The Chronic,’ Dr. Dre

In 1992, after years of rapping and producing for other artists, including his own N.W.A. group with Ice Cube and Eazy-E, Dr. Dre decided to come out with his official debut album. Including smash hits like “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” with Snoop Dogg and “Bitches Ain’t Shit,” The Chronic would debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and now sits at 3x certified platinum.

‘Illmatic,’ Nas

Widely renowned as one of the greatest East Coast rap albums of all time, Nas‘ debut Illmatic will be forever relevant. Containing some of the most beloved hip-hop songs of any era, such as “The World Is Yours” and “N.Y. State of Mind,” Illmatic can rightfully be known as Nas’ magnum opus, regardless of how great any subsequent album he releases is.

‘Ready to Die,’ The Notorious B.I.G.

Following the common theme of debut albums on this list, Biggie’s Ready to Die not only included iconic hits like “Juicy” and “Big Poppa,” but also features one of the most recognizable album covers of all time with a toddler front and center. Quite simply, the LP is the perfect physical copy to perk up on your shelf to let people know you’re a hip-hop appreciator.

‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ Lauryn Hill

The one and only studio album from Lauryn Hill, formerly of The Fugees, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill might be one of the most impactful projects in the history of the genre. With many of its smooth cuts being sampled and interpolated over the years by hip-hop’s biggest stars, such as Kanye West and Drake, Hill really only needed one solo LP to become a fixture in rap forever.

‘The College Dropout,’ Kanye West

The debut album of one of hip-hop’s shiniest stars of the 2000s millennium thus far, Kanye West’s College Dropout is clearly one of the most impressive and impactful projects in the genre’s history. With masterfully produced and rapped songs like “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks,” The College Dropout will continue to live on in glory, no matter what disastrous things West does to his reputation.

‘Stankonia,’ OutKast

At the peak of their powers, OutKast’s 2000 album Stankonia‘s contents are just as riveting as its notorious album cover where they pose in front of a black and white American flag. Certified 5x platinum, Stankonia‘s most essential bops include “Ms. Jackson” and “So Fresh, So Clean.”

‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),’ Wu-Tang Clan

A revolution-starting debut, Wu-Tang Clan’s 1993 album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is heaven for lovers of posse cuts in rap. Containing fiery hits like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck,” Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is now 3x platinum certified.

‘Reasonable Doubt,’ Jay-Z

The first of 13 albums in the wildly impressive, decades-long run for Jay-Z, which made him a billionaire synonym with fame, Reasonable Doubt still stands the test of time. Hits like “Can’t Knock the Hustle” and “Dead Presidents II” propped the LP on a pedestal, but its excellent B-sides are what makes it a truly awe-inspiring experience.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame