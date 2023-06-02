9 Best Rap Duos of the 90s

Before the turn of the century, hip-hop’s most celebrated and noteworthy acts were typically groups or duos, as opposed to the solo rappers who earn most of the glory nowadays. Specifically in the 1990s, several duos took the genre by storm, causing debates by fans as to which twosomes were the best in the business.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking back over two decades later, it’s clear to see that some of the best rap songs and albums in the 90s came from these tandems, whether it be “Shook Ones, Pt. II” by Mobb Deep (1995) or Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star (1998).

Instead of pitting them against each other, though, we at American Songwriter decided many of these duos deserved recognition for their excellent contributuons to hip-hop. So, here are the nine best rap duos of the 1990s.

Black Star

After emerging in the mid-1990s with now-defunct group Urban Thermo Dynamics, Mos Def (who now goes by Yasiin Bey) connected with fellow Brooklyn emcee Talib Kweli to form Black Star. The duo dropped their debut studio album Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star in September of 1998, which included hits like “Definition” and “Respiration” that peaked at Nos. 60 and 77 on the Billboard Hot 100 respectively.

In 2022, Bey and Kweli reconnected for their second album No Fear of Time, released exclusively on the podcasting platform Luminary.

UGK

Underground Kingz, better known as UGK, first bursted onto the hip-hop scene out of Texas in 1992 when they signed a five-year deal with Jive Records. Throughout the rest of the decade, the tandem comprised of Bun B and Pimp C dropped three studio albums and led the way for Southern hip-hop to make its mark in the mainstream.

Later in their career in 2007, their single “International Players Anthem (I Choose You)” with OutKast helped their self-tiled fifth album reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Gang Starr

DJ Premier and now-deceased Guru’s Gang Starr duet lit up the 90s with four stellar studio albums. Throughout these full-length efforts, songs like “Mass Appeal” (1994) and “You Know My Steez” (1997) were Gang Starr’s biggest claims to fame.

In 2010, the duo’s emcee Guru passed away due to myeloma at the age of 48.

Mobb Deep

Manhattan-bred duo Mobb Deep, consisting of Prodigy and Havoc, released four of their eight total studio albums in the 1990s, which included the all-time classic Murda Muzik in 1999. Additionally, their 1995 hit “Shook Ones (Part II)” is widely considered as one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time.

In 2017, Prodigy died from complications of sickle-cell anemia at the age of 42.

OutKast

OutKast is likely unanimously ranked as one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, regardless of era or number of members. Before their classic albums Stankonia (2000) and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below (2003) dominated charts, though, 1996 and 1998 albums ATLiens and Aquemini helped introduce the mainstream hip-hop community to the genius of Big Boi and André 3000.

Thanks to their unique Atlanta sound and unbeatable chemistry, OutKast’s timeless bops makes them a shoe-in for this list.

EPMD

New York-based duo EPM, comprised of Erick Sermon and PMD, saw three of their albums in the 1990s land inside the top 20 of the Billboard 200, after their first two late 1980s albums helped build them a strong fanbase. With hits like “Crossover” (1992) and “Da Joint” (1997), EPMD solidified themselves as one of the most beloved East Coast acts in hip-hop history.

Eric B. & Rakim

Coming into prominence in the late 1980s and keeping up their momentum to start the 90s, New York duo Eric B. & Rakim saw their final two albums in 1990 and 1992 cement their legacy.

Let the Rhythm Hit ’Em (1990) and Don’t Sweat the Technique (1992) both peaked inside the Top 30 of the Billboard 200.

Pete Rock & CL Smooth

Another New York staple in the city’s illustrious hip-hip history, Peter Rock & CL Smooth put out one EP and two albums in the first five years of the 90s. With Pete Rock on production and CL Smooth delivering precise bars, the duet put out fan-favorite singles like “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)” (1992) and “Take You There” (1994).

In 2009, Rock and Smooth reunited for an EP titled The Basement Demos.

Method Man & Redman

After two successful albums in 1993 and 1997 with his legendary posse Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man joined New Jersey emcee Redman to form their new alliance Method Man & Redman in 1999.

Their debut album Blackout! reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, containing classic hits like “4 Seasons” with Ja Rule and LL Cool J and “Run 4 Cover” with Ghostface Killah.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images