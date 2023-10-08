Remember When: Simon & Garfunkel Reunite for Central Park Concert

By the early ’80s, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel had broken up and started to flesh out their own solo pursuits. Though they joined forces a handful of times after their breakup in 1970, no reunion was quite as splashy at their performance for the Central Park Conservancy in 1981.

Videos by American Songwriter

The sprawling park had seen better days at that time. The green space was deteriorating, so much so that a nonprofit was formed in order to raise funds for its rehabilitation.

The Central Park Conservancy got the idea to sponsor a free, open-air show to aid in their fundraising. Though they had many New York-based acts to choose from, they ended up landing on the powerhouse duo of Simon & Garfunkel.

[RELATED: The Harmonious, Combative Story Behind the Songwriting Duo Simon & Garfunkel]

Though it might seem an odd choice, given that the group was broken up at that time, to the organizers it was the perfect fit. Both singers grew up in Queens and continued to keep New York City in mind while writing their timeless catalog. To the organizers, the duo was the perfect embodiment of the “New York state of mind.”

Both artists were keen on the idea of helping out their home city and decided to go along with the plan. During the rehearsal process, their genial attitudes were quickly pummeled by their creative differences. Several ideas were thrown around to try and ease their combative relationship, including having both of them play separate sets.

In the end, they decided to perform most of the concert together while still showcasing their solo efforts. That was likely appreciated by the audience hoping to see a reunion between Simon & Garfunkel in the traditional sense.

The organizers already had lofty expectations for the concert. They estimated a whopping 300,000 people to attend. In the end, that number grew to about 500,000.

“Well it is great to do a neighborhood concert,” Simon said during the set. “I hope everyone can hear us. I hope that the sound is good. I hope we are blasting Central Park West and Fifth Avenue pretty much away.”

Simon & Garfunkel played through their biggest hits, including “April Come She Will,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Sound of Silence,” and more.

Watch the performance in full below.

Photo by Pictorial Parade/Getty Images