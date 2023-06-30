8 Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Everyone Should Know

August 11 will officially commemorate the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop. But, while this specific date is in remembrance of when DJ Kool Herc hosted his “Back To School Jam” in the South Bronx in 1973, which is widely recognized as the first party to feature hip-hop music, rappers throughout every era have been using this whole year to celebrate.

Whether it be documentaries, podcasts, albums, festivals, and much more, many events honoring the genre have been hosted and will continue to be hosted all 2023 long. In accordance with that, we at American Songwriter decided to round up some of the most essential hits in rap history, for anybody that needs to be caught up to speed.

Here are eight classic hip-hop hits everyone should know.

“Juicy,” The Notorious B.I.G.

A month before dropping his debut album Ready to Die in September 1994, Biggie put out “Juicy” as its lead single. After peaking at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Juicy” has now been certified 6x platinum by RIAA.

“Ms. Jackson,” OutKast

The second promotional single for OutKast’s fourth studio album Stankonia (2000), “Ms. Jackson” set the radio and charts ablaze. Peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the song is now 5x certified platinum.

“Fight the Power,” Public Enemy

Initially created for the soundtrack of Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do the Right Thing, “Fight the Power” was a perfectly timed, fierce anthem for the Black community’s plight regarding race relations in America. The song quickly elevated Public Enemy members Chuck D and Flavor Flav to icon status in the music industry.

“In Da Club,” 50 Cent

A promotional single for 50 Cent’s classic 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, “In Da Club” truly embodies its title and message. Able to still be heard in nightclubs and bars two decades following its release, “In Da Club” is one of the most timelessly enjoyable tracks in the history of hip-hop.

“The Message,” Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

As the lead single for Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five‘s debut album under the same title, “The Message” was one of the first hip-hop hits to creep into the mainstream. While peaking at No. 62 on the Hot 100, the song would also hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart, which is now referred to as the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West

Combining three of the most powerful voices in R&B and rap in the 2000s, “Run This Town” merged Rihanna’s harmonious chorus with epic verses from Jay-Z and Kanye West. Peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100, the song now sits at 2x certified platinum and would be played by Rihanna at her Super Half Halftime Show performance in 2023.

“The Real Slim Shady,” Eminem

Eminem was a figure unlike anybody had seen before in mainstream hip-hop. As the lead single for his third studio album The Marshall Mathers LP, “The Real Slim Shady” presented the funky, brash raps and bleached hair perfectly for the world to see. The song is now 7x certified platinum.

“California Love,” Tupac, Dr. Dre

Two of West Coast hip-hop’s most prominent figures in the 1990s and of all time, Tupac and Dr. Dre’s collaboration on “California Love” in 1995 made for the ultimate anthem for the state. Embodying the flair and sound of the region, the song lives on in the hearts of every West Coast rapper and rap fan, evident in its performance at Dr. Dre’s 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage