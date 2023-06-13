8 Iconic Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Elton John

Elton John is probably best known as the explosive piano man behind such intricate pop-rock hits like “I’m Still Standing,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Rocket Man,” but it is a lesser-known fact that the icon has spread his talents around.

Recruited for a number of legendary releases, John can be heard backing great artists across genres, lending his skills to some of our favorite songs oftentimes without us even knowing. Here are 8 iconic albums you may not have known feature Elton John.

1. For Everyman – Jackson Browne (1973)

John can be heard playing piano on Jackson Browne’s 1973 album, For Everyman. While credited to a Rockaday Johnnie, it is John featured on the album’s track, “Redneck Friend.” Famous friends like David Crosby, Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joni Mitchell, and Bonnie Raitt can also all be heard lending their respective talents to Browne’s hit album.

2. The Rumour – Olivia Newton-John (1988)

Olivia Newton-John’s 1988 release, The Rumour, also received the EJ treatment. Not only did the pop pianist pen the album’s title track alongside his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, but he’s also featured on the song, providing backing vocals and his piano prowess.

3. Walls and Bridges – John Lennon (1974)

John Lennon’s classic 1974 solo album, Walls and Bridges, also sees John’s musical stylings. He can be heard playing piano and providing harmonies on the former Beatle’s hits like “Whatever Gets You thru the Night” and “Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox).”

4. Goodnight Vienna – Ringo Starr (1974)

John assisted another past Beatle in 1974 when Ringo Starr released Goodnight Vienna. John and Taupin contributed the track “Snookeroo” to the album and the pianist can be heard lending his chops to the album.

5. Cloud Nine – George Harrison (1987)

George Harrison, another ex-Beatle, recruited the legend, as well. Harrison’s 1987 solo album, Cloud Nine, features John’s skills on the title track and songs like “Devil’s Radio” and “Wreck of the Hesperus.”

6. Perfect Timing – Kiki Dee (1982)

The world fell in love with John and pop songstress Kiki Dee when the pair released their epic 1976 duet, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The two joined forces again in 1982 when the legend lent his vocals to the tune “Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever” for Dee’s album, Perfect Timing.

7. It Ain’t Easy – Long John Baldry (1971)

Long John Baldry’s 1971 release, It Ain’t Easy, featured John’s organ and piano chops on tracks like “Mr. Rubin,” “Flying,” and “Rock Me When He’s Gone,” the latter of which the John-Taupin partnership crafted for Baldry.

John can also be found lending his skills to Baldry’s Everything Stops for Tea, released the next year.

8. Under the Red Sky – Bob Dylan (1990)

Bob Dylan’s 1990 work, Under the Red Sky, was a star-powered production. John is not only featured on the album providing piano, but artists like Slash, George Harrison, David Crosby, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and many more lend their skills to the release, as well.

