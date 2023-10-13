8 Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances

Super Bowl halftime shows are more than just a musical interlude; they’re a cultural event that captures the imaginations of millions worldwide. They bring together top-tier musical talents who perform on an international stage, often creating moments that are remembered for years. These vibrant performances have not only enhanced the game’s appeal but have also become a platform for artists to showcase their musical prowess and create iconic, timeless moments.

Videos by American Songwriter

The transformation of the field into a stage reveals an exciting fusion of music and visuals, often reflecting their influence on music. The electrifying atmosphere and the unforgettable performances symbolize the intense passion that audiences feel for both football and music.

Every performance, observed by eager audiences worldwide, carries the potential to unite different generations and nations through music. The following eight unforgettable musical moments transcended mere entertainment—they became enduring symbols of music’s potential to unite people and offered a shared experience for fans all around the world.

The King of Pop materialized on stage with a dramatic pause, drawing a deafening roar from the crowd before launching into hits like “Billie Jean” and “Black or White.” It was a groundbreaking performance, encouraging goodwill by featuring a children’s choir. Jackson closed with “Heal the World,” an attempt to promote global harmony and peace.

2. U2 (2002)

In a post-9/11 world, U2’s emotive rendition of “Where the Streets Have No Name” while displaying the names of the victims in the backdrop created a poignant, tear-inducing moment of solidarity and remembrance, encapsulating the healing power of music.

3. Prince (2007)

Prince, immersed in a torrential downpour, delivered an electrifying set, culminating with “Purple Rain.” The synergy between the weather and the iconic song amplified the emotional resonance, rendering it an ethereal experience, symbolic of Prince’s enigmatic artistry.

4. Beyoncé (2013)

The unanticipated reunion of Destiny’s Child was a monumental highlight. As Beyoncé belted out “Single Ladies,” Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams emerged, igniting a nostalgic euphoria and showcasing the enduring appeal of their harmonic synergy.

5. Lady Gaga (2017)

Beginning her performance suspended from the stadium’s roof and diving into the crowd, Lady Gaga’s performance was nothing short of breathtaking. Gaga’s high-energy and acrobatic set was both mesmerizing and unforgettable. Adding to the memorable moments was her powerful rendition of “Born This Way,” which became a poignant anthem for inclusivity and acceptance, reinforcing the unifying spirit of the Super Bowl.

6. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)

The Boss and his iconic band brought raw rock energy to the halftime stage. Springsteen’s passionate performance, highlighted by classics such as “Born to Run” and “Glory Days,” captured the essence of American rock and roll. With his famous knee slide towards the camera, Bruce delivered an authentic and electrifying set, reminding the world of rock’s timeless ability to bring together audiences of all ages.

7. Katy Perry (2015)

Riding atop a gigantic golden lion, Katy Perry opened with “Roar,” setting a visually spectacular tone. However, it was the unexpected dance of “Left Shark,” out of sync and whimsical, that stole the show and became a cultural meme, highlighting the unpredictable charm of live performances.

8. Shakira & Jennifer Lopez (2020)

The dual powerhouse performance celebrated Latin culture with vibrant energy. The seamless transition between “Waka Waka” and “Jenny from the Block,” and the cameo by J-Lo’s daughter, Emme, echoed themes of cultural unity and familial bonds, cementing it as a culturally significant spectacle.

Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images