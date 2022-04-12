9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction.

As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.

Read below for nine of music’s most unexpected collaborations, in no particular order.

“Say Say Say” by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

It’s Beatle meets King of Pop. “Say Say Say” was released in 1983 as the lead single to McCartney’s 1983 album Pipes of Peace, and it was simultaneously Jackson’s seventh top-ten hit within the span of a single year. The track itself was produced by George Martin and plays out as a swanky mashup of synth-infused beats and the confident steadiness of the rhythm guitar.

“Walk This Way” by Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C.

Two words: rap-rock. In collaborating with the hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. for a cover of their 1975 track, Aerosmith revitalized their career in the ’80s. The partnership also opened the floodgates on the intersection of hard rock and hip-hop. Rock on.

“My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS

This collab is as smooth as butter… pun intended. While the seven-member boy band and established British rock group seem an unlikely pairing, the soul of their different sounds carries the same fascination for life.

“Save Rock And Roll” by Fall Out Boy and Elton John

This collaboration is somewhat of a quieter anthem from the punk rockers Fall Out Boy. The track was released in 2013 on their fifth studio album of the same name, and amid the waves of catchy angst, Sir Elton John lends his polished vocals. The Rocket Man does indeed take “Save Rock And Roll” to new heights.

“Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

It was Lil Nas X’s rocket to fame and gave Cyrus his first two Grammys (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video). “Old Town Road (Remix)” shook up the country and pop genres to embed itself in pop culture. Ultimately, though, it’s a hat down, cross town, livin’ like a rockstar / Spent a lot of money on my brand new guitar type of vibe.

“Over And Over” by Nelly and Tim McGraw

This duet reached the number three spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and pulled together the heartbreaking vocals from both Nelly and McGraw. Today, “Over And Over” persists with the distinct sounds of the mid-2000s, but is a timeless snapshot of both titans in their respective careers.

“My Medicine” by Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson

California and Texas; rap and country; Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson. The two collaborated for “My Medicine,” a song on Snoop’s ninth studio album Ego Trippin’. The track focuses on a mixed-up medicine that leads to visions of a tiger in the room and a baby in the closet. On second thought, this collaboration might not have been as unexpected as we originally thought.

“Another Way to Die” by Alicia Keys and Jack White

Outside of its unusually matched vocalists, “Another Way to Die” was the first James Bond theme song to be classified as a duet. White had written the song for the Bond movie Quantum of Solace, which was released in 2008. Both singer/songwriters brought their musical perspectives to the track—White with his garage rock roots and Keys with her smooth R&B notes.

“Lost In The World” by Kanye West and Bon Iver

Two parts hip-hop and one part indie-folk influenced and you get “Lost In The World” by Kanye featuring Bon Iver. It’s poetic, profound, and possibly one of Kanye’s best tracks on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The improbable collaboration was Jeen-Yuhs.

Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage