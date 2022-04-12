Rodney Crowell Announces One-of-a-Kind Word For Word Tour in Support of Upcoming Lyric Book

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Rodney Crowell is hitting the road for a one-of-a-kind tour in support of his recently announced lyric book, WORD FOR WORD, due out September 13.

The unique tour will find Crowell reading passages from his book, and performing songs he’s released over the years. The WORD FOR WORD Tour, a 13 date-trek with more dates to be announced, will kick off on September 27 in Kansas City, Missouri, making stops in Baton Rouge, Austin, Houston, and Dallas, before wrapping on November 19 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

According to the release, The WORD FOR WORD lyric book is a collection of 150 of Crowell’s most impactful songs in a collector-sized compilation of lyrical poetry and artwork, curated by Crowell himself. Included in the book are stories behind the songs such as “Til I Gain Control Again,” “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” and “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues,” as well as songs covered by Emmylou Harris, the Grateful Dead, Johnny Cash, Etta James, and Norah Jones, and hits for Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Bob Seger.

Tickets for the Word for Word Tour go on sale Friday, April 15th. Presale tickets for select markets go on sale today (April 12) at 10 a.m local, using the password WORDFORWORD. For tickets click HERE.

Rodney Crowell’s WORD FOR WORD TOUR:



Sept. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads*

Sept. 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Songbird Café^

Sept. 29 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE*

October 9 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Manship Theatre

October 12 – Austin, TX @ The 04 Center*

October 14 – New Braunfels, TX @ The Brauntex Theatre#

October 15 – Fredericksburg, TX @ Rockbox Theater

October 16 – Bertram, TX @ Globe Theatre*

October 18 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater*

October 19 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater*

October 22 – Wilmington, OH @ The Murphy Theatre*^

November 16 – Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater+

November 19 – Plymouth, MA @ Spire Center For Performing Arts

* Presale begins today (4/12) at 10 a.m local time

+ Public on-sale today (4/12)

^ Public on-sale (4/29)

# Public on-sale (5/16)

For more information, log on to rodneycrowell.com.