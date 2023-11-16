A Look at the Best New Artist Grammy Nominees

The Best New Artist category at the Grammy Awards is an enviable list to be on. The artists who receive nods in this category can boast of being recognized by the biggest players in the music industry very early on in their careers.

There is tough competition in this year’s pack of Best New Artist nominees. From Gracie Abrams to The War and Treaty, learn a little bit more about the nominees, below.

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams is a certified pop princess. Her talent has been recognized not only by her legions of fans but also by her fellow musicians–i.e. Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Olivia Rodrigo. Her lulling vocals are some of the most enticing in the current pop space.

Fred Again

Fred Again wears many hats. He’s a record producer, DJ, singer, and songwriter. Championed by the likes of Brian Eno, Fred Again has long been exciting audiences with a taste for the more experiential sides of music. A master sampler, producer, and writer, it’s about time he got his flowers at the Grammys.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice has quite literally been everywhere this year. From features in other artists’ songs to her own hits, Ice has wasted no time rising in the rap ranks. Her distinctive flow has been a mainstay on pop radio this year and we foresee that becoming a trend for many years to come.

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned-country icon, has been a familiar face in the award circuit in 2023. His powerful story of redemption colors his musical pursuits, connecting with fans who have gone through similarly hard times.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones launched her music career in 2022. Jones has long had a foothold in the entertainment space, lighting up the big and small screens as an actress. She broadened her appeal with her musical career. Her soulful, R&B forward vocals stand out among her peers.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan has been nothing short of a phenomenon. The folk singer has skyrocketed to success in 2023. His hypnotizing vocals and relatable lyricism make it easy to fall in love with Kahan. His humor and stage presence keep you locked in.

Victoria Monét

If you like Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, and Fifth Harmony, odds are you’ll like Victoria Monét. She has written some of those artists’ biggest hits. She’s been steadily working on her solo career for several years now, but finally hit her big break in 2023. Her album, Jaguar II, has been a runaway success.

The War and Treaty

Last, but not least, we have The War and Treaty. The country duo cuts straight to the heart when they perform. Their connection as husband and wife is readily apparent when they step on stage together. Both their story and their soul-piercing vocals are deeply affecting.

