Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby, Natalie Merchant, and More to Perform The Music of Paul McCartney at Tribute Show

Natalie Merchant, Graham Nash, Bruce Hornsby and more are among the artists set to perform at the 18th annual Music Of fundraising concert, The Music Of Paul McCartney, at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 15, 2023.

Produced by philanthropist and City Winery founder, Michael Dorf, the annual Music Of experience will celebrate McCartney’s music with a collection of artists performing songs from his extensive catalog of music spanning The Beatles, Wings, and solo material.

Under the musical direction of The Rolling Stones drummer, Steve Jordan, additional performers include Allison Russell, Lyle Lovett, Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart, Sammy Rae, singer of Sammy Rae & the Friends, Lake Street Dive, Bettye LaVette, Peter Asher, Ingrid Michaelson, Glen Hansard, The Cactus Blossoms, and Shovels & Rope.

To date, the event has helped raise more than $1.6 million toward music education programs for underserved youth. Tickets range in price from $55 through $15,000. VIP packages include prime seating at Carnegie Hall, an invite to the after party, sound checks, and the rehearsal show, dinner with the participating artists, and a number of other perks.

“What an honor to work with one of the greatest singer/songwriters in history and have him interested in our annual show at Carnegie Hall,” said Dorf in a statement. “We have missed doing this during the pandemic and looking forward to this special night.”

The 2023 event is also the first without longtime MC, Rita Houston of WFUV, who died after a recent battle with cancer. In her place, Christine Stone of SiriusXM will serve as the MC of the night.

Previous Music Of tributes have highlighted the work of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Prince, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, and Van Morrison, among others.

Each year, 100 percent of the net proceeds from the tribute event, which total approximately $100,000, have been given to the following non-profit organizations: Music Will (formally Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.

