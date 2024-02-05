Fans Put GRAMMYs on Blast Over Jelly Roll Robbery, Call It a “Slap in the Face”

Jelly Roll fans aren’t happy after the artist walked away without a single award. The country singer was up for New Artist and also Country Duo/Group Performance.

Ultimately, Victoria Monét ended up winning for New Artist and Kacey Musgraves/Zach Bryan took home the award for Best Country Duo. As a result, several of Jelly Roll’s faithful took to social media to vent their frustration. They thought the singer was robbed.

Sorry but Jelly Roll deserved that award! pic.twitter.com/4V0Peks2a2 — DP (Dustyn) (@UODiehard86) February 5, 2024

One person wrote, “Such a slap in the face to fat bros that Jelly Roll didn’t win anything.”

Another wrote, “We were just robbed of another all time Jelly Roll acceptance speech and I will not forget this. “I wanna tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rear view mirror for a reason.”

However, Jelly Roll is rolling with the punches. For Jelly Roll, just getting a nomination is an accomplishment in itself. He wrote, “Im nervous — im anxious – this is the biggest award show in all of music – and im here nominated .. win , lose or draw I feel we have already won by even being nominated.”

Jelly Roll Dishes on the GRAMMYs

Jelly Roll is using his platform to highlight his local community in Tennessee. He believes he represents blue-collar workers and the working class who regularly support him. Award shows are a chance to acknowledge them.

“There’s a tale of two Nashvilles happening right now. I represent both Music Row, which has embraced me so lovingly, but also my local community that raised me,” he told the Tennessean. “The bartenders, bar backs, construction workers, cooks, firemen, first responders, restaurant table bussers and valet parking attendants truly run this town and they were cheering for me as if I was one of their own all day today.”

Attending the GRAMMYS was an emotional moment for the singer. He broke down crying at the news that he was nominated.

“I’m not sure if I should post this or not because I’m so emotional,” he said via the outlet. “The greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they’ve been nominated for a Grammy, and I got to hear that this morning. I ain’t cried like this since my daddy died.”

So while he ultimately didn’t win, Jelly Roll told ET just being there is what matters.

Jelly Roll told ET, “It’s unreal, man. Being recognized by the Academy and being here to represent Nashville and being able to represent country music and my slice of America that’s often not spoken for — it’s a lot of people that have never been represented that are represented here tonight. We didn’t come to win, we came to represent, baby!”

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy]

