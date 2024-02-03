A Look Back: Jennifer Lopez on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tonight (February 3), Jennifer Lopez returns to the hallowed stages of Saturday Night Live, to perform on the show and marking her fifth official appearance as the musical centerpiece. J.Lo, who has also hosted the show several times, will be part of the night of sketch comedy with this week’s host, acclaimed actor Ayo Edebiri, known for her work on The Bear.

Videos by American Songwriter

But to celebrate what’s ahead, we wanted to take a look back on some of the former Fly Girl’s most memorable appearances on the program. Lopez, who last hosted the show on December 7, 2019, has also been host and musical guest on February 10, 2001, and February 27, 2010. She was also a musical guest in 2000. So, let’s look back at some of her best moments.

1. The Corporal

In this sketch, there is a Corporal coming to find a bride. And he’s set to choose between two sisters (played by Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon)—wait, there’s a third! And that third sister is played by the glamorous Jennifer Lopez. But Bryant and McKinnon don’t want the Corporal to see Lopez because, well, she’s as luminous as a spotlight. Check out the fun, competitive offering here below.

2. Chad & JLo

Here Lopez performs with Pete Davidson, playing the role of Chad, a dim-witted, seemingly emotionless and ambitionless simpleton. The sketch plays on the cliche questions: Why do girls always like the bad boy? And why do they like the loser even more? Check it out here below.

3. Hoops

A sketch that plays on the fashion trend of hoop earrings amongst a certain type of gal, this humorous offering from JLo showcases just what someone must be thinking to wear the jewelry seemingly 24/7. Get more hoops from the store Hoops—they’re 100% metal! Try not to snort when you laugh out loud at this sketch.

4. Surprise Home Makeover

This is another sketch that plays on the beauty of Jennifer Lopez as compared to us normal people. A couple has won a surprise home makeover and when the winning duo comes to the door to get their prize, the show host providing the good news is stunned that Lopez could be wed to such an average dork. Of course, someone like Lopez can only be married to another god of good looks. Check out the sketch here below.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images