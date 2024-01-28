SNL Recap: Dakota Johnson Host as Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Take over Studio 8H

Marking the second episode of 2024, Saturday Night Live hosted a stellar cast as Dakota Johnson returned for her second time. But she didn’t come along. With Justin Timberlake recently announcing his new album Everything I Thought It Was and a new tour, fans erupted into cheers as he took the stage to somewhat interrupt Johnson’s opening monologue. Having graced SNL in the past, Timberlake offered his talents as Jimmy Fallon also crashed Johnson’s monologue dressed as the famous Barry Gibb. Only the start of the show, here are some key takeaways from last night’s show.

While Johnson hosted SNL for the evening, it was hard to miss Timberlake as he appeared during some of the skits and even performed two new songs. Introduced by his friend, Fallon, the singer decided to treat the audience and viewers at home to his song “Selfish”, which he premiered just a couple of days ago.

Following several sketches from the SNL cast, Timberlake once again graced the stage as he gave yet another snippet of what his new album would sound like. For the first time, the star performed his new song, “Sanctified.” Besides nailing the performance, fans gushed over the new song, writing, “This maybe his most personal record ever . You can feel the emotions through the screen. All time great performance from a true legend . JT is a monster. Shout-out to Tobe too what a feature.”

Moving past the musical performances, SNL didn’t forget the comedy as they offered several skits including one mocking the popularity of what they deemed “Big Dumb Cups.” The sketch, featuring Johnson, riffed on the massive popularity of the Stanley Cup. Besides Johnson, who donned a blonde wig, Heidi Gardner defended her Stanley as more than just a cup, but a “Big Cup.”

Justin Timberlake Returns To The Barry Gibb Talk Show

While the Weekend Update surrounding former President Donald Trump and O.J. Simpson, viewers received a special treat when both Timberlake and Fallon took a trip down memory lane with The Barry Gibb Talk Show. Once again, the cast traversed sensitive topics like the upcoming 2024 Presidential election, but with Fallon a master at sketch comedy, the material came loaded with hilarious moments like when he snapped at Bowen Yang, demanding he call him “Sir.” And with Timberlake reuniting with Fallon, there were numerous moments where the singer barely held it together.

Wrapping up another memorable performance at Studio 8H, the cast prepares for another week as on February 3, actress Ayo Edebiri will host SNL with the legendary Jennifer Lopez returning as the musical guest for the evening. Be sure not to miss it as Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

(Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)