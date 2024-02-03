New Song Saturday! Check Out New Tracks From Jamila Woods, Goo Goo Dolls, Cold War Kids and More!

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Jamila Woods, Goo Goo Dolls, Cold War Kids and more!

“Whiskey To Water,” Sara Jean Kelley

Nashville-based Americana artist Sara Jean Kelley released her latest single this week and the guitar-driven track is as fun as it is forceful. With a full, rich voice, Kelley bridges country with Americana as if pouring a bit of water into her bourbon. Check out the new work from the artist here below.

“Still,” Jamila Woods

Chicago artist Jamila Woods shared several pieces of news this week, from her new single, “Still,” to a new tour starting this month, spanning through February 23. As for her new song, its accompanying music video was directed by Grammy-nominated artist Hollis Wong-Wear. Check out the new offering from the moving artist here below.

“Beautiful Lie,” Goo Goo Dolls

The multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls released their newest single this week. That song, “Beautiful Lie,” is a thoughtful, mellow track that bursts into a crescendo of melodic light beams. Check out the new work here below.

“Heaven In Your Hands,” Cold War Kids

This week beloved indie rock band Cold War Kids announced both a new tour and a new single. The new tour kicked off this month and their new romp of a single showcases lead singer Nathan Willett’s sharp voice, which blends with fast-paced percussion. Check it out here below.

“Ferrari Kit,” Pacman Jones

Former NFL All-Pro Adam “Pacman” Jones has shared his debut single this week. The new song, “Ferrari Kit” marks the first time the former athlete has released music and he’s doing it with Universal Music Group. Check out the catchy offering from the football star here below.

“All We Got,” Ray Dalton

Grammy-nominated singer Ray Dalton has one of the greatest singing voices on Earth. He swells with satiny flavor. And Dalton displays all of that on his latest single, “All We Got,” which you can check out here below in all of its boisterous glory.

“A Symptom Of Being Human (Live),” Shinedown

This week, the multi-platinum rock band Shinedown released a live version of the group’s hit single, “A Symptom Of Being Human.” Check out the acoustic-driven track, complete with big crowd applause, here below.

“Crown of Horns,” Judas Priest

Iconic hard rocking band and recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Judas Priest shared their latest music video for the single, “Crown of Horns.” Check out the group rocking out to the rampaging number here below.

