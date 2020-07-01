Bonus Episode with ‘Prine Time’ Podcast Reveals Scoop on Upcoming EP

Billy and Michael discuss Billy’s new EP A Place I Used to Know, which is debuting on the Memphis International Records label on Friday, July 10th. Billy relates learning about the blues in Chicago and meeting Dizzy Gillespie and Muddy Waters. This bonus episode begins and ends with a taste of the music from the upcoming EP. So, sit back for the next ten minutes and soak in the music and the stories.

“This record is dedicated to my late brother John Prine, 1946-2020. All the best to The Best, Love you, Brother.” — Billy Prine, Nashville, 2020

“Aided by a remarkable crew of compadres, Billy Prine sings and shines from the inside out. Billy claims the young man old man blues, but, unlike many things in the world, he keeps getting better.” — Peter Cooper (author and songwriter), Nashville

Specific to the EP, A Place I Used to Know is Billy’s first album release since 2013. It features two songs written by his legendary, late brother John Prine. Originally from Chicago and now in Nashville, Billy’s new EP is chock full of his unique brand of American music. He mixes blues, folk and country into a stew of soulfulness. On the triumph that A Place I Used to Know is, Billy has this to say: “This is it – the record I’ve wanted to make for years. Hell yeah, we got a hot one here!”

Host Billy Prine is a true child of the late-60s and early-70s, and growing up in such a rich musical city [Chicago] allowed him to develop his unique style of American roots music and absorb a myriad of influences firsthand. Billy further entrenched himself in the music business by becoming his brother’s (John Prine’s) tour manager. This also allowed him to interact with other notable players in the business.

Co-host Michael Dinallo, a multi-instrumentalist himself, has received national attention and become an in-demand artist and producer.