A Q&A With the License to Sync Road Ready Talent Contest Promotion Winner, Noah Vernon

“King Parade (Take Me Back)”

Written by Noah Vernon, Ethan Reginato

Interview by American Songwriter

Noah Vernon is the American Songwriter License to Sync Road Ready Talent Contest Promotion winner with his song “King Parade (Take Me Back).” American Songwriter caught up with him to get the story behind the song.

How long have you been songwriting?

I think I was probably around 13 years old.

Why did you enter the American Songwriter’s License to Sync Promotion?

To get my name out there more but it’s always been my goal to have a song placement with sync. So I’m honored to win this opportunity.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “King Parade (Take Me Back)”?

I’ve always wanted to write a fun song for the listener to remember what it was like to look back at the simpler times and reminisce on growing up but also the beauty and heartbreak of remembering those times. Realising what you thought was hard was so much easier back then.

I think what makes this song so special was how quickly it came together, it was myself and Ethan Reginato’s (co-writer/producer) first session together. We really clicked and locked in on the subject, we both really related to it so that made it very enjoyable to write and we had a rough demo in just about 4 hours of working together.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

That’s such a super hard question for me because growing up I’ve listened to so much music…to name a few, John Mayer to me is a big one. The line (“I’ll put on a record listen to John now he’ll give me some hope now”) in the second verse is referencing him. He just says how it is and tells the truth about life and relationships in such an incredible way as well as his ridiculous good melodies and guitar skills.

Someone else as well would be Matty Healy of The 1975, his songwriting can go from quirky and fun/loving to very dark and just plain interesting. He also just says how it is, which I think can be the beauty of being a songwriter. He could be one of the most interesting songwriters of our time if I’m honest.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

I’m planning to but I don’t wanna say too much just yet… lots to finish hehe

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Absolutely, I think it’s a great way to get heard as a songwriter, it can put your name out there more, as well as some great people and artists listen to your submission. :))

Check out the winning song below: