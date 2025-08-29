A Q&A With the Highway Hits Road Ready Talent Contest Promotion Winner, EMMMA

“Burning Bridges”

Written by EMMMA, Ben Wylen, Andrea Rosario

Interview by American Songwriter

EMMMA is the American Songwriter Highway Hits Road Ready Talent Contest Promotion winner with her song “Burning Bridges.” American Songwriter caught up with her to get the story behind the song.

How long have you been songwriting?

I’ve been writing music since I was about 12 years old, it’s always been a part of my life and I’m so lucky to be able to do it full time.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Highway Hits Promotion?

I think American Songwriter is a fantastic publication and the contest sounded like a great exposure opportunity and experience.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Burning Bridges”?

I wrote this song when I realized that sometimes you have to cut some people out of your life that just weren’t serving you, and it’s ok to sever some ties in order to feel free.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

I admire Phoebe Bridgers and Joni Mitchell endlessly. They’re both masters in their own right of honest storytelling and I think that’s why their lyrics are so compelling. I have always been huge fans of both of them and I reference their lyrics to this day to draw inspiration from or to just feel honest and raw emotion when I need to.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

Yes! I have already released 4 singles, and plan on releasing an EP in October this year!

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

I would like to tell them to remember to be themselves, because if they are trying to be something they’re not, it becomes very clear! Stick to your vision and honesty and truth and people will resonate with that!

Check out the winning song below: