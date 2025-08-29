A Q&A With the Highway Hits Promotion Grand Prize Winner, Douwe Bob

American Songwriter recently partnered with Artist For Artist for its annual Highway Hits Promotion, sending one lucky winner to Hamburg, Germany for the ultimate artist experience at the world-renowned Reeperbahn Festival.



Douwe Bob was selected as the winner for his song, “Nothing to Lose.” He’ll take the stage in front of international audiences and enjoy an unforgettable week of music, connection, and celebration. American Songwriter caught up with Douwe to get the story behind his song.

“Nothing to Lose”

Written by Douwe Bob

Interview by American Songwriter

How long have you been songwriting?

I wrote my first real song when I was fifteen years old. It felt liberating. Creating something that wasn’t there before and now is, for eternity, is very special. Like that first song, most of what I wrote is pretty bad but sometimes you strike gold.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Highway Hits Promotion?

The first thing after finishing a song is play it back to myself in the car while driving. There is something magical about driving and listening to music. If you have on the right album, driving isn’t all that bad. To me highway hits is the only kind of hits there should be. If it ain’t good on the highway, it ain’t gonna be good anywhere.

What does this opportunity mean to you and your career?

The thing about Holland is that it’s pretty damn small and I love playing live. It’s what I do best. I just want to play as much as possible. If this gets me to do that I’d be a happy man.

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Nothing To Lose”?

I find the idea of getting into a car with your lover and just driving off into the sunset very exciting. Maybe start over somewhere new. I think about it a lot. But I don’t dare. So I write about it.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

James Taylor because he’s soft and warming. Bob Dylan because he’s harsh and cold. Leonard Cohen because he’s captivating.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

Yes! As much as possible. I’m trying to get the next single to be released in Germany as well.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Just do it. I know the road of life sometimes feels like a dead end.. but it never is.

Check out the winning song below: