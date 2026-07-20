A Q&A With the Sounds Like Summer Road Ready Promotion Winner, April Sutherland

April Sutherland is American Songwriter’s Sounds Like Summer Road Ready promotion winner for her song, “Follow Through.”

Sutherland revealed that she penned the unreleased track during a time “when I felt I was spending too much time on my phone.”

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“I found I was always telling myself that I’d read before bed but never wound up doing so, so I started writing this song to that version of myself,” she said. “Tom there the concept grew.”

Winning the contest has left Sutherland feeling “thrilled.”

“It’s nice to feel recognized for something that is very meaningful to you,” she said. “The song I submitted is one of my favorites.”

Read on to learn more about Sutherland.

April Sutherland Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I’ve been songwriting since my junior year of high school. My mom is the root of all my aspirations, guiding me from day one with music blasting in the kitchen, choir rehearsals after school, violin lessons, and a voice of assurance that I could do anything I set my mind to, so I think she’s really what got me into music. But because I had this support, music has always felt like a constant in my life, I don’t recall any ‘aha moment’ or pivotal experience that determined music was my path. It’s always just felt inevitable.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

I’m so inspired by Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, and Madison Cunningham. They all are incredible lyricists and have really distinct sounds which I aspire for in my artistry!

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

I plan to work on the release process of my debut EP!!

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest career dream is to feel fulfilled in building a stable career that allows me to create work I feel is true to me, create a found community with my audience, and earn a steady income through my art. To me, success means following my love of creating meaningful songs and having the financial freedom to do so long term.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

You never know what’ll come from submitting something so go for it!

Photos by Honey Fields