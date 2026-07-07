Congratulations to all our Session Four 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.
CLICK HERE to enter the 2026 Session Five Lyric Contest.
Videos by American Songwriter
1st Place – “She Turned the Whiskey into Water”
By: Steve Robinson
V1
She must have used some magic
Or a little sleight of hand
Flipped a switch when she was leaving me
To find a better man
Never saw her with this bottle
Near the kitchen sink
But when she said goodbye
I mighta caught a little wink
PreCh
Now I’m looking for the fastest way to get my head unclear
But I can’t make make her memory disappear
Ch
She turned the whiskey into water
Swear it used to hit me so much stronger
Been trying all night
To drink her off my mind
But I just can’t get it right
Maybe I should switch to wine
This Lynchburg stuff ain’t doing Jack
Ever since she gave me back
That fancy diamond ring I bought her
Must be some kind of trick
She turned the whiskey into water
V2
There’s gotta be some explanation
‘Cause this always worked before
I’d pour myself a glass and chase
This bottle to the floor
PreCh
Now I can’t seem to get my head unclear
No I can’t make her memory disappear
Ch
She turned the whiskey into water
Swear it used to hit me so much stronger
Been trying all night
To drink her off my mind
But I just can’t get it right
Maybe I should switch to wine
This Lynchburg stuff ain’t doing Jack
Ever since she gave me back
That fancy diamond ring I bought her
Must be some kind of trick
She turned the whiskey into water
Br
Can’t believe I’m still awake
By now I’ve had enough
Guess there’s nothing like a heartbreak
To sober a man right up
Ch
She turned the whiskey into water
Swear it used to hit me so much stronger
Been trying all night
To drink her off my mind
But I just can’t get it right
Maybe I should switch to wine
This Lynchburg stuff ain’t doing Jack
Ever since she gave me back
That fancy diamond ring I bought her
Must be some kind of trick
She turned the whiskey into water
Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:
2nd Place – “Everywhere but home”
By: Michaela Salvitti, Josie Sal, Kipper Lee, Kelli Johnson & Emma Dunne
V
That blacktop sun is sinking
I’ll do some solitary thinking
As this homesick highway takes another turn
I’ve got friends and I’ve got enemies
I’ve got a map full of memories
I’ve got reasons to leave and reasons for the wheels to burn
But one things for sure
CH
I’m a long way
from learning how to let go
Oh but I know I’ve been gone too long
(And) They all say
I got whatever it takes
But I wonder if they miss me when I’m gone
This road takes me everywhere but home
V2:
This view’s a little different
Mom and dad ain’t in the kitchen
Dancing round before Sun-day in that back pew
Somehow it just aint the same
When everybody knows my name
But who I am no they don’t have a clue
So here’s the truth
REPEAT CHORUS
Bridge idea:
I couldn’t wait to leave
But I can’t wait to go back
Even if it’s just to wash my clothes and then repack
CH
I’m a long way
from learning how to let go
Oh but I know I’ve been gone too long
(And) They all say
I got whatever it takes
But I wonder if they miss me when I’m gone
This road takes me everywhere but home
Tag:
Yea I’ve been gone for so long
This road takes me everywhere but home
3rd Place – “Make Him Stay”
By: Allie Lamb, Jerome Goosman & Laura Pearson
A ribeye on the grill
A blanket on the lawn
Some scratches on the ears if only he could hear
This backyard cricket song
The sun is slipping down below the pines
Does he know he’s running out of time?
I knew it going in
His years would fly away
The inevitable end
I’ve been dreading this day
A bound-to-happen heartbreak
I chose it anyway
He showed me how to live
I taught him how to sit
Wish I could make him stay
Riding by my side
Savoring the breeze
Here laying in my lap it all comes rushing back
The way he rescued me
Now who’s gonna greet me at the door?
Who decided life should be so short?
I knew it going in
His years would fly away
The inevitable end
I’ve been dreading this day
A bound-to-happen heartbreak
I chose it anyway
He showed me how to live
I taught him how to sit
Wish I could make him stay
He could jump and fetch and follow my lead
But there’s one trick in the book we can’t teach
I knew it going in
His years would fly away
The inevitable end
I’ve been dreading this day
A bound-to-happen heartbreak
I chose it anyway
He showed me how to live
I taught him how to sit
Wish I could make him stay
Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:
4th Place – “Having a beer with a headstone”
By: David Damron
I brought two bottles and a couple chairs
Out where the pine trees whisper prayers.
The wind’s the only thing that answers now
Since the day they laid you in this ground.
Mama says I got your crooked grin
But it fades each time I walk back in
To this field of flags and chisled stones
Where I come to talk when I feel alone.
I’m havin’ a beer with a headstone
Wishin’ that you made it home.
Tellin’ you ’bout all the things you missed
First truck first love first heartbreak kiss.
I want to be the man you were
but God it still hurts.
Every time I crack one open
I’m prayin you ain’t still gone—
Just havin’ a beer with a headstone
Wishin’ that you made it home.
I still remember watchin’ you pack
Your boots by the door your name stitched in black.
You promised me you’d be back someday
But heroes don’t always get a say.
I wear your dog tags on a chain
against my chest to ease the pain.
Some nights I swear I hear you dad
But it’s only echoes of the past
I’m havin’ a beer with a headstone
Wishin’ that you made it home.
Tellin’ you ’bout all the things you missed
First job first fight first goodnight kiss.
I want to be the man you were
but God it still hurts.
Every time I crack one open
I’m prayin you ain’t still gone—
Just havin’ a beer with a headstone
Wishin’ that you made it home.
If there’s a place where soldiers rest
I know you’re standin’ with the best.
Keep a cold one ready Dad—
I’ll join ya when my time has passed.
But for now I’m havin’ a beer with a headstone
Wishin’ that you made it home.
Tryin’ to fill this empty chair
Talkin’ to it like youre sittin there.
I know if love could bring you back again
I’d never drink alone…
Just havin’ a beer with a headstone
Wishin’ that you made it home.
Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:
Honorable Mentions:
“Best Western”
By Alexsi Mallory
“Break Up in This Town”
By Jennifer Schmitt
“Everclear Nights”
By Harley Hogge
“Hope Is A Leak In the Boat”
By Brian Spahr
“Last Call Checklist”
By Chistopher Stone
“LIKE A DANDELION”
By Bartley Moore
“Patience”
By Jacob Patterson
“Shoreline”
By Danielle Selber
“Tennessee Me”
By Chris Nelson
“THE LAST BOOTH AT BETTY’S”
By Nathan Chlumsky
“The River And The Tree”
By Debra Stansberry