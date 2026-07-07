Congratulations to all our Session Four 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

CLICK HERE to enter the 2026 Session Five Lyric Contest.

Videos by American Songwriter

1st Place – “She Turned the Whiskey into Water”

By: Steve Robinson

V1

She must have used some magic

Or a little sleight of hand

Flipped a switch when she was leaving me

To find a better man

Never saw her with this bottle

Near the kitchen sink

But when she said goodbye

I mighta caught a little wink

PreCh

Now I’m looking for the fastest way to get my head unclear

But I can’t make make her memory disappear

Ch

She turned the whiskey into water

Swear it used to hit me so much stronger

Been trying all night

To drink her off my mind

But I just can’t get it right

Maybe I should switch to wine

This Lynchburg stuff ain’t doing Jack

Ever since she gave me back

That fancy diamond ring I bought her

Must be some kind of trick

She turned the whiskey into water

V2

There’s gotta be some explanation

‘Cause this always worked before

I’d pour myself a glass and chase

This bottle to the floor

PreCh

Now I can’t seem to get my head unclear

No I can’t make her memory disappear

Ch

She turned the whiskey into water

Swear it used to hit me so much stronger

Been trying all night

To drink her off my mind

But I just can’t get it right

Maybe I should switch to wine

This Lynchburg stuff ain’t doing Jack

Ever since she gave me back

That fancy diamond ring I bought her

Must be some kind of trick

She turned the whiskey into water

Br

Can’t believe I’m still awake

By now I’ve had enough

Guess there’s nothing like a heartbreak

To sober a man right up

Ch

She turned the whiskey into water

Swear it used to hit me so much stronger

Been trying all night

To drink her off my mind

But I just can’t get it right

Maybe I should switch to wine

This Lynchburg stuff ain’t doing Jack

Ever since she gave me back

That fancy diamond ring I bought her

Must be some kind of trick

She turned the whiskey into water

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

2nd Place – “Everywhere but home”

By: Michaela Salvitti, Josie Sal, Kipper Lee, Kelli Johnson & Emma Dunne

V

That blacktop sun is sinking

I’ll do some solitary thinking

As this homesick highway takes another turn

I’ve got friends and I’ve got enemies

I’ve got a map full of memories

I’ve got reasons to leave and reasons for the wheels to burn

But one things for sure

CH

I’m a long way

from learning how to let go

Oh but I know I’ve been gone too long

(And) They all say

I got whatever it takes

But I wonder if they miss me when I’m gone

This road takes me everywhere but home

V2:

This view’s a little different

Mom and dad ain’t in the kitchen

Dancing round before Sun-day in that back pew

Somehow it just aint the same

When everybody knows my name

But who I am no they don’t have a clue

So here’s the truth

REPEAT CHORUS

Bridge idea:

I couldn’t wait to leave

But I can’t wait to go back

Even if it’s just to wash my clothes and then repack

CH

I’m a long way

from learning how to let go

Oh but I know I’ve been gone too long

(And) They all say

I got whatever it takes

But I wonder if they miss me when I’m gone

This road takes me everywhere but home

Tag:

Yea I’ve been gone for so long

This road takes me everywhere but home

3rd Place – “Make Him Stay”

By: Allie Lamb, Jerome Goosman & Laura Pearson

A ribeye on the grill

A blanket on the lawn

Some scratches on the ears if only he could hear

This backyard cricket song

The sun is slipping down below the pines

Does he know he’s running out of time?

I knew it going in

His years would fly away

The inevitable end

I’ve been dreading this day

A bound-to-happen heartbreak

I chose it anyway

He showed me how to live

I taught him how to sit

Wish I could make him stay

Riding by my side

Savoring the breeze

Here laying in my lap it all comes rushing back

The way he rescued me

Now who’s gonna greet me at the door?

Who decided life should be so short?

I knew it going in

His years would fly away

The inevitable end

I’ve been dreading this day

A bound-to-happen heartbreak

I chose it anyway

He showed me how to live

I taught him how to sit

Wish I could make him stay

He could jump and fetch and follow my lead

But there’s one trick in the book we can’t teach

I knew it going in

His years would fly away

The inevitable end

I’ve been dreading this day

A bound-to-happen heartbreak

I chose it anyway

He showed me how to live

I taught him how to sit

Wish I could make him stay

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

4th Place – “Having a beer with a headstone”

By: David Damron

I brought two bottles and a couple chairs

Out where the pine trees whisper prayers.

The wind’s the only thing that answers now

Since the day they laid you in this ground.

Mama says I got your crooked grin

But it fades each time I walk back in

To this field of flags and chisled stones

Where I come to talk when I feel alone.

I’m havin’ a beer with a headstone

Wishin’ that you made it home.

Tellin’ you ’bout all the things you missed

First truck first love first heartbreak kiss.

I want to be the man you were

but God it still hurts.

Every time I crack one open

I’m prayin you ain’t still gone—

Just havin’ a beer with a headstone

Wishin’ that you made it home.

I still remember watchin’ you pack

Your boots by the door your name stitched in black.

You promised me you’d be back someday

But heroes don’t always get a say.

I wear your dog tags on a chain

against my chest to ease the pain.

Some nights I swear I hear you dad

But it’s only echoes of the past

I’m havin’ a beer with a headstone

Wishin’ that you made it home.

Tellin’ you ’bout all the things you missed

First job first fight first goodnight kiss.

I want to be the man you were

but God it still hurts.

Every time I crack one open

I’m prayin you ain’t still gone—

Just havin’ a beer with a headstone

Wishin’ that you made it home.

If there’s a place where soldiers rest

I know you’re standin’ with the best.

Keep a cold one ready Dad—

I’ll join ya when my time has passed.

But for now I’m havin’ a beer with a headstone

Wishin’ that you made it home.

Tryin’ to fill this empty chair

Talkin’ to it like youre sittin there.

I know if love could bring you back again

I’d never drink alone…

Just havin’ a beer with a headstone

Wishin’ that you made it home.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

Honorable Mentions:

“Best Western”

By Alexsi Mallory

“Break Up in This Town”

By Jennifer Schmitt

“Everclear Nights”

By Harley Hogge

“Hope Is A Leak In the Boat”

By Brian Spahr

“Last Call Checklist”

By Chistopher Stone

“LIKE A DANDELION”

By Bartley Moore

“Patience”

By Jacob Patterson

“Shoreline”

By Danielle Selber

“Tennessee Me”

By Chris Nelson

“THE LAST BOOTH AT BETTY’S”

By Nathan Chlumsky

“The River And The Tree”

By Debra Stansberry