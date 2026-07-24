A Q&A With the Road Ready Covered Promotion Winner, The Como Brothers

The Como Brothers have won American Songwriter’s Road Ready Covered Promotion for their cover of The Beatles’ 1964 track, “I Feel Fine.”

Covering The Beatles is nothing new for brothers Andrew and Matt Como. In fact, in late 2025, they decided to take on a new Beatles song each day.

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“We love all Beatles songs. ‘I Feel Fine’ is one of our favorite songs ever. It oozes cool,” they said. The band’s audience agreed, as the cover of the song “resonated most deeply” out of all their other Beatles takes.

“It’s the one that caused things to really explode. For us, it was an obvious choice,” they said of submitting the tune to the contest. “… Thank you to everyone who has listened to ‘I Feel Fine,’ our original music, or any of our videos. We don’t take any of it for granted.”

Read on to learn more about The Como Brothers.

The Como Brothers Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN PLAYING MUSIC?

When we were 14/15 years old in early high school, our dad started a Beatles tribute band with us and our Uncle Lawrence. Dad played Ringo, Uncle Lawrence played Paul, Andrew played George, and Matt played John. At a young age, we immersed ourselves in the entire Beatles catalog playing live out at bars, restaurants, town festivals, etc. for two to three nights a week for six years.

Learning The Beatles catalog gave us a deep appreciation for songwriting, chord structures, melodies, performing, and harmony. This led us to want to write our own music. We started doing this while we were in the tribute band. The tribute band stopped eventually, and then we became obsessed with writing, recording, and releasing our own original songs. Thus, The Como Brothers were born. We never looked back. We’ve now been grinding to make a name for ourselves for about 16 years.

WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

The first song we can remember hearing was The Beatles rendition of “Twist & Shout” in the back of our parents’ 1993 Plymouth Voyager Minivan at our Long Island, New York, home. Our dad always played The Beatles in the car and at home (a lot of Billy Joel too). At the time, we thought The Beatles were current artists on the radio.

Our dad would also play original music that our Uncle Lawrence wrote in the late 1970s and early 1980s. My dad was the drummer in their band called The Words. We thought The Words were global superstars. We knew & loved all of their songs.

Our dad, Uncle Lawrence, and all of my dad’s other four brothers would jam together at every family party (which we had often). We wanted to play with them in the worst way. They were our heroes and inspired us to learn instruments and sing.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR BEATLES COVERS.

We had never tried to consistently post covers online until late November 2025. We started to post a few live Beatles covers from our studio. In mid-December, our video of “If I Fell” gained a lot of traction garnering almost 700,000 views across all social media platforms. Every Beatles songs we posted after that did very well.

Then, on Jan. 3, we posted the live cover video that eventually won us this contest—our rendition of “I Feel Fine.” It got over 1.5 million views in a single day. Jerry Seinfeld liked the video and followed us. Alec Baldwin liked it and followed. Julian Lennon liked our Instagram story of that song. We could not believe it. It meant a lot to us. Our version of “I Feel Fine” has since amassed well over six million views across all of our social media platforms.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

The Beatles, The Words, The Everly Brothers, John Mayer, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Eric Clapton, Chuck Berry, Billy Joel, Ed Sheeran, The Police, Huey Lewis & The News, and many more. We love timeless, catchy songs and great musicianship.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

We recently released our latest three singles “Life With You (Acoustic),” “I Don’t Like You,” and “Somewhere In This Cup.” Those three songs will be on our upcoming full length album that’s coming out this fall. We also re-recorded our favorite Uncle Lawrence original song “All I Want Is You.” This was our favorite Words song, and we’re so excited to be releasing it on our full length.

We also released three full live Beatles cover albums over the last few months: A Hard Day’s Night, Beatles for Sale, and Help! They are available on all streaming services as well as a full length video for each album on YouTube.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

Our career ambitions and goals are to make timeless songs, have our songs on the radio heard by the masses, selling out arenas/stadiums, and to be on the Billboard Hot 100.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Do it!!!! We’re literally as shocked as anyone that we won. Thank you so much for choosing us, and thank you for listening. It means the world to us.

Photos by Tatiana Como

This interview has been ended for length and clarity.