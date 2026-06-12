A Q&A With the Spring Breakup Song Contest Promotion Winner, Jackson Dreyer

Jackson Dreyer is American Songwriter’s Spring Breakup road ready promotion winner for his song,”12345,” which he co-wrote with Alexandra Switzler.

Dreyer told American Songwriter that he penned the song after he was dumped. He quickly grew to love the track for the way in which it “touches on heartbreak in a way I haven’t heard much.”

“The heart—at least mine—is a master of delusion. ‘12345’ is a look inside mine during a very low point in my life, where I’d been dumped by a girl I thought I would marry,” Dreyer said. “In talking to my friend and great artist, Ahli, I was saying something like, ‘I bet if five years passed and we ran into each other again, we could make it work.’ We ended up writing this song, and it’s a sort of anthem for the hopeless romantics.”

Sonically, Dreyer said he took inspiration from Julia Michaels and John Mayer while crafting the tune.

“Before my session with Ahli, I had put the riff on my Instagram story, and Marc Scibilia responded that he loved the riff. That encouraged me to bring it into the session!” he said. “Musically, I was wanting that pizzicato intro sound similar to ‘Issues’ by Julia Michaels. The space in that riff really allows for the words to sink in. I think my love of John Mayer helped shape the climax of the song with a wailing guitar solo. Who doesn’t love a wailing guitar solo?!”

Read on to learn more about Dreyer.

Jackson Dreyer Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING?

I wrote my first songs right at the tail end of my senior year of high school. I had been playing mostly saxophone and guitar in a blues/rock band. When my prom date did something I didn’t care for, lo and behold, my first song came about!

WHAT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

My parents and I didn’t know I was musical until I learned recorder in third grade with my classmates. Pretty instantly, I realized, “Oh, I’m actually good at this.” My parents bought me a guitar shortly after. I proceeded to fall in love with playing Santana and Chicago songs.

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S SPRING BREAKUP PROMOTION?

“12345” is a song I’ve always believed in. I wanted to give it its best chance to reaching more ears. I’ve always loved American Songwriter. After watching my friend and collaborator, Gabe Baker, do well with some song competitions, I finally pulled up the webpage and submitted a few songs!

WHAT DOES WINNING THE CONTEST MEAN TO YOU?

After being in Nashville for 12 years, I have heard enough nos to become quite calloused, so to have American Songwriter recognize my song in this way puts wind in my sails. It also encourages me that there are more great songs in my catalog that deserve to be promoted, even if they aren’t on the new record.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS?

Brandon Flowers (The Killers) is a master of his anthemic sound with lyrics that cut deep. I’ll always thank Carole King and Sara Bareilles for being perfect examples of songwriters who are profoundly effective as their own accompanists. Finally, Ne-Yo, who writes for himself and other artists, has a way of delivering a relatable lyric with the catchiest and smoothest hooks.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

Oh, I absolutely have some big 2026 plans! My new EP, Foundations / Fractures, recently released with six songs OUT NOW on streaming. If you head to my website, you can order the CD which includes a bonus track that is not on streaming. Also at my website, I have show dates!

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest dream is to have my songs impact enough people that I can bring my band on the road, make a living, and play 100-150 shows a year. I love music with every fiber of my being. Getting to hone in a show like that with my band would make me the happiest man.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Just do it already! Your songs aren’t getting discovered sitting on your computer—you’ve gotta tell people about ’em! Obviously not everyone can win, but I like to think of it like I’m getting the nos out of the way so a yes can someday arrive—and one did!

Photo by Nicholas J Suknaic