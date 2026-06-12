A Q&A With the Spring Breakup Song Contest Promotion Winner

Craig is American Songwriter’s Spring Breakup song contest promotion winner for his song, “Just Not With You.” Karli Chayne sung on the track, which was produced by James Sinclair-Scott at Nashville Music Works.

Craig told American Songwriter that the idea from the song “came from thinking about something that doesn’t get talked about very often.”

“Sometimes you build up an idea of what a relationship should feel like—the trips, the experiences, the connection—and when you have those things, you realize they didn’t mean what you thought they would,” he said. “Not because they weren’t real, but because the feeling you were chasing was never really about the other person.” “Memories don’t obligate you to anything more than what they were. The brewery parking lot, the Canada nights, screaming Oasis lyrics in the rain—those moments mattered at the time. They just weren’t the whole story,” Craig added. “That’s the paradox at the heart of this song—and what I love is that the listener gets to sit with it. The song doesn’t resolve that tension. It just holds it up honestly and lets you decide what it means to you.”

Read on to learn more about Craig.

Craig Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING?

This is actually the first song I’ve ever written. By day, I’m an employee benefits consultant (everyone knows employee benefits are a breeding ground for songwriting…) based in Cleveland, Ohio. Songwriting wasn’t something I had ever pursued.

The idea for “Just Not With You” grew out of journaling I was doing during a particularly difficult period in my life. What started as an attempt to make sense of what I was feeling became a creative outlet that genuinely helped me move forward. In many ways, writing the song was part of finding my way through that chapter and coming out the right side.

WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I’ve been a huge music fan for as long as I can remember. Seventies and ’80s music was always playing in my house growing up, and over the years I became the kind of person who plans trips around concerts and festivals. Music has always been something I’ve turned to for perspective, comfort, and connection.

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S SPRING BREAKUP PROMOTION?

I entered because I genuinely didn’t know what to expect. This was the first song I’d ever written. After spending so much time with it, I wanted to find out whether it connected with people. The contest felt like an opportunity to get an objective reaction from people who care about songwriting. More than anything, I entered out of curiosity. I believed in the song, but I wanted to see whether others would connect with the story and emotion the same way I did.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE CONTEST MEAN TO YOU?

Winning this contest is incredibly meaningful. “Just Not With You” is the first song I’ve ever written, and this recognition is both validation and an inspiration to keep going. What makes this recognition special is knowing that the song connected with people beyond my own experience. When you’re writing from a personal place, you never know if the emotions you’re trying to capture will resonate with others. This award gave me confidence that the story and themes in the song are something people can relate to. The song began as a conscious decision—inspired by Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning—to turn a negative personal experience into something with lasting purpose. Seeing it connect with others has been both surprising and deeply rewarding. More than anything it’s encouraged me to keep writing and see where this creative journey might lead.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS?

I’ve always been drawn to songs that tell the truth and aren’t afraid to be emotionally honest. Because of that, I’ve connected deeply with writers and artists like Eddie Vedder, Linda Ronstadt, Alanis Morissette, and Chantal Kreviazuk. Their songs feel personal and revealing, and they’ve shown me how powerful music can be when it captures real human experiences.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

2026 has turned into an unexpected and exciting chapter. What started as one song written from personal journals has led to conversations and opportunities in places I never imagined—from the United States and Canada to the U.K. and Australia. The response to “Just Not With You” has been incredibly encouraging, and I’m excited to explore where the song’s journey might lead next. If the right opportunity comes along for the song to find a home with an artist, I’d certainly welcome that. Beyond that, I’m genuinely inspired to keep writing. This process has opened a creative door I didn’t know existed, and I’m excited to see where it goes.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

My biggest hope is simply that the song continues to find people who connect with it. I didn’t start writing songs with a specific career plan in mind, so for me this experience has been less about recognition and more about discovering the power of a song to resonate with others. If “Just Not With You” ultimately finds a larger audience, whether through my own efforts or through an artist who connects with it, that would be incredibly rewarding. If a song that helped me find my footing can help someone else feel understood, that’s about as rewarding as I can imagine.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?