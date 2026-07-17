A Q&A With the Sounds Like Summer Song Contest Promotion Winner, Andrew Hoyt

Andrew Hoyt is the Sounds Like Summer Song Contest promotion winner for his song, “Kind of Paradise,” which he co-wrote with Matt Wertz and Lucas Morton.

“I really wanted to write about my favorite person and tie it in with my favorite place: Hawai’i,” Hoyt told American Songwriter of the track. “I love ‘Lucky’ by Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat, and ‘Clarity’ by John Mayer. They really capture that relaxing, beach-side vibe. I hope listeners experience that same feeling when they hear this song.”

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When Hoyt came across the contest, he decided to throw his hat in the ring. Now, he’s glad that he did.

“It feels so validating,” he said of winning. “I really appreciate the love that ‘Kind of Paradise’ has received upon its release, and I can’t wait to keep making music that lets listeners escape to an island somewhere in their minds.”

Read on to learn more about Hoyt.

Andrew Hoyt Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I remember hearing songs in my head in elementary school. I’d make up tunes and daydream melodies. I grew up listening to John Mayer, Brad Paisley, and The Beatles on family car rides. My dad is a songwriter and he would actively share songs he had written as I was growing up, so it was fun to see the process close up.

I didn’t start creating songs until years later. I started songwriting as a senior in high school. I’d write for hours each day when I got home from school. It was an infatuation and passion that I had never really experienced. I just knew that it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S SOUNDS LIKE SUMMER PROMOTION?

I’m always eager to throw my hat in the ring for any contest that may create a new opportunity, help fund my next record, or allow me to continue writing and performing full time. The music industry favors consistency, and that sentiment has truly paid off for me in the long run.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Jason Mraz is my day one. I remember listening to “I’m Yours” the day it came out and watched the music video on repeat. It was the first song I ever learned to sing and play. I think his artistry subconciously lives in my head when I perform and write songs.

I remember hearing “Twenty-Four” by Switchfoot in middle school while I was on a mission trip in New York. Since I didn’t know the song title, I had to look up the lyrics as soon as I got back home. The song haunted me in the best ways. When I discovered the artist, I listened to every single record and fell completely in love. Such great writing. They’re a north star for me.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

In 2026, I plan to continue opening for touring artists (recently opened for AJR, Jesse McCartney, and Eric Hutchinson) and continue writing/recording in Nashville for my next record. I’m really grateful for the crew I’m currently working with, including Terence F. Clark (drummer for Brandi Carlile), Juan Solórzano (AMA Instrumentalist of the Year Nominee), Lucas Morton (producer for Jon McLaughlin and Jordy Searcy), and Micah Tawlks (producer for Mat Kearney and The Brook & The Bluff). They all helped bring “Kind of Paradise” to life!

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

I have so many! I’d love to go on tour with AJR, release a song with Jason Mraz, write an entire record with John Mayer, headline the Hollywood Bowl (where I saw my favorite concert ever—James Taylor), and write the theme song for an upcoming Disney movie.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

In this industry, getting your music out there as much as possible for people to listen to is No. 1. If an opportunity doesn’t pan out the way you wanted, the experience gives you a better chance the next time something rolls around. Doors keep opening, so keep the course and stay consistent. In an increasingly challenging music industry, consistency is your best friend. You never know, so give it a shot!

Photo by Robiee Z.